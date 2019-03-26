A popular Chinese restaurant in Sheffield city centre has closed its doors after the owners announced their retirement.

Contemporary Chinese restaurant Hui Wei has shut its doors after first opening in Sheffield in 2007.

Hui Wei , Glossop Road Sheffield

A message posted on their website explained that the site is now closed as the owners have ‘retired from the restaurant trade’.

The post read: “Hui Wei is now closed it's doors as the owners have retired from the restaurant trade.

“The Management & Staff would like to thank all our customers for their valued support over the last 11 years. Thank you for your valued custom. Sarah. Tak & Legan.”

Hui Wei had built up a large army of fans in Sheffield over the years by offering all the meals on their menu as gluten free.

Speaking to Exposed magazine last year, head chef Legan Ng said: “Our customers can order whatever meal they want gluten-free and 99% of the time it can be done using substitutes.

“Fancy some rice? Well our fried rice doesn’t contain gluten to begin with anyway! Noodles? We’ll replace chow mein with vermicelli and use gluten-free soy sauce.”