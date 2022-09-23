The collision took place on Poplar Way, Catcliffe earlier this morning (Friday, September 23) near to the turn off for Catcliffe Morrisons.

A picture taken at the scene shows a police car on the scene, debris on the road and a section of metal railing on a nearby pedestrian crossing also appears to have been damaged in the collision.

Residents have also reported seeing a police helicopter out over Treeton and Aston this morning, although it is not yet known whether this is connected to the collision.

Traffic is moving slowly on Poplar Way on the approach to the roundabout, and there are also delays on Main Street, towards the roundabout for Treeton Lane, and on Highfield Lane and Mill Lane too.