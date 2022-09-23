Poplar Way, Catcliffe: Crash near to Rotherham roundabout is causing delays in the area this morning
This is the scene near a Rotherham roundabout this morning, following a road traffic collision that is causing delays in the area.
The collision took place on Poplar Way, Catcliffe earlier this morning (Friday, September 23) near to the turn off for Catcliffe Morrisons.
A picture taken at the scene shows a police car on the scene, debris on the road and a section of metal railing on a nearby pedestrian crossing also appears to have been damaged in the collision.
Residents have also reported seeing a police helicopter out over Treeton and Aston this morning, although it is not yet known whether this is connected to the collision.
Most Popular
-
1
The Royal Woodhouse: TikTok table trick filmed at Sheffield pub is driving the internet mad, with 3.3m views
-
2
HMP Doncaster: Doncaster prison wing sent into lockdown following 'hostage situation' this morning
-
3
Sheffield bus services: Stagecoach announce wave of timetable changes set to begin within weeks
Read More
Traffic is moving slowly on Poplar Way on the approach to the roundabout, and there are also delays on Main Street, towards the roundabout for Treeton Lane, and on Highfield Lane and Mill Lane too.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information on the collision.