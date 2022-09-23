News you can trust since 1887
Poplar Way, Catcliffe: Crash near to Rotherham roundabout is causing delays in the area this morning

This is the scene near a Rotherham roundabout this morning, following a road traffic collision that is causing delays in the area.

By Sarah Marshall
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 9:51 am
Updated Friday, 23rd September 2022, 9:52 am

The collision took place on Poplar Way, Catcliffe earlier this morning (Friday, September 23) near to the turn off for Catcliffe Morrisons.

A picture taken at the scene shows a police car on the scene, debris on the road and a section of metal railing on a nearby pedestrian crossing also appears to have been damaged in the collision.

Residents have also reported seeing a police helicopter out over Treeton and Aston this morning, although it is not yet known whether this is connected to the collision.

Traffic is moving slowly on Poplar Way on the approach to the roundabout, and there are also delays on Main Street, towards the roundabout for Treeton Lane, and on Highfield Lane and Mill Lane too.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for more information on the collision.

