Pop-up Christmas charity shop set to bring festive cheer to Sheffield

Volunteers have been working hard to bring a bit of festive cheer to Sheffield, in a bid to raise money for charity with great Christmas gift ideas.

The pop-up Christmas shop, which has opened its doors on Chapel Walk, is run by a handful of volunteers from Cards for Good Causes and is selling everything you need to get into the holiday spirit.

Charity Christmas pop up shop on Chapel Walk in Sheffield. Pictured is Joyce Cooper.

The shop will be open until December 18 offering a range of festive gifts, decorations, wrapping paper, stocking fillers and tasty treats.

READ MORE: This is why you may have heard a low flying plane over Sheffield last night

From festive napkins to traditional advent calendars and candles, Cards for Good Causes has a wide array of items that will get your Christmas off to a great start.

Cards for Good Causes support more than 250 national and local charities, by selling gifts online, and in over 330 pop-up shops.

They are a trading arm of charity, The 1959 Group of Charities - a multi-charity membership organisation with twenty five member charities.

This means that from each shop purchase at least 70p in every pound will be donated to charities, including Alzheimers Society, Cancer Research UK, and the RNLI.

The Sheffield Shop is one of the oldest for the charity, but has moved to numerous locations over the years, gaining loyal customers.

READ MORE: Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker stuns pupils with surprise appearance at Sheffield school

This year, following a huge re-branding, Cards for Causes are also now focusing on good quality British-made goods.

Sue Berridge, area manager of Cards for Good Causes, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming shoppers to our temporary home in Chapel Walk this season.

“Buying charity Christmas cards is one of the simplest ways to support good causes this festive season and we stock one of the widest ranges of Christmas cards anywhere.

“We’ve got gifts, cards, children’s stocking fillers, wrapping paper, lots of different things.

READ MORE: Sheffield author uses pet skunks as inspiration for new children’s book

“Everyone should come down, we invite our loyal customers to come and have a look at our new gift ideas, and our new customers to come and see what we have. It’s all for a good cause.

“It's like buying once, but giving twice. You are giving to the charities and it puts a smile on your friends and relatives faces.”

In the last 10 years alone, the charity have raised over £40 million for UK charities and are hoping to raise more with the help of volunteers.

You can volunteer for Cards for Good Causes or buy cards online via their website.