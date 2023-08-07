News you can trust since 1887
Pop the kettle on and enjoy a St Luke’s Coffee Morning

Pop the kettle on, slice the cake, share the biscuits…it’s time to meet friends and enjoy a special St Luke’s Coffee Morning.
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 7th Aug 2023, 20:33 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 20:33 BST

Whether it’s at home, in the local community hall or classroom or even online, organising a St Luke’s Coffee Morning will help Sheffield’s only hospice to continue providing vital care to the people of Sheffield living with terminal illness.

And to make things easy, there’s even a special Coffee Morning pack with everything from invites to posters and recipes to quizzes, which can be downloaded for to help plan and organise any size event.

“Hosting a St Luke’s Coffee Morning really is a simple, fun way to show your support,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraiser Ellie Matthews.

St Lukes HospiceSt Lukes Hospice
“All you have to do is pick your date, location and guest list and let a member of the St Luke's team know you are fundraising for us.

“You can use our handy resources to help you plan your event and then it's time to have fun and enjoy your Coffee Morning with your guests.

“Once you’ve enjoyed you last cup of coffee and polished off that final slice of cake, send us your funds and we will send you a special thank you for your hard work.”

There are many different ways to hand over the money raised - online, by bank transfer, in person, over the phone or by cheque.

To download a St Luke’s Coffee Morning pack visit www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/support/fundraise/coffee-morning

For more information, contact the St Luke’s Fundraising team on 0114 235 7592 or email [email protected]

