UK pop superstars Years & Years are set to light up Yorkshire this summer with their stunning live show.

The chart-topping electro-pop group - fronted by Yorkshire-born singer Olly Alexander - will play the UK's biggest open-air arena in Scarborough on Thursday July 18.



It has been a whirlwind four years since Years & Years' 2015 debut smash hit album 'Communion' landed with the massive hit singles 'King', 'Desire' and 'Shine'.

Years & Years

The band followed it up with last year's breath-taking 'Palo Santo' which spawned the singles 'Sanctify', Top 10 hit 'If You're Over Me' and 'All for You'.

The album was a Top 3 hit in the UK and topped the Billboard Dance/Electronic Album Chart in the US.



Years & Years - Olly Alexander, Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Türkmen - are famed for their electrifying live shows. They are the reigning 'GQ Live Act of The Year' and have built a massive fanbase around the globe.



And it's been a brilliant start to 2019 for the band. Recent single 'Play' with Jax Jones went Top 10 in the UK alongside a nomination for Best British Band at this year's BRIT Awards



Their Scarborough Open Air Theatre gig is presented by Cuffe and Taylor. Director Peter Taylor said: "Years & Years are quite simply one of the most exciting live acts around and we are beyond delighted to be bringing them to Scarborough OAT this summer.



"The band - who are fronted by Olly Alexander who, of course, hails from just down the road in Harrogate - have released hit after hit over the last few years.



"They've become the soundtrack to many music fans' lives and for me, and I'm sure many other people, this is going to be one of the highlights of the summer here on the Yorkshire coast."



Years & Years join a stellar line-up at Scarborough OAT this summer with shows by Kylie, Hacienda Classical, Madness, Cliff Richard and two dates by Lewis Capaldi already announced.



Tickets for Years & Years at Scarborough Open Air Theatre go on sale at 9am on Friday March 22 via www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office on 01723 818111 and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau 01723 383636.



This summer’s Scarborough line up so far:

* 8 Jun - Hacienda Classical

* 26 Jun - Cliff Richard

* 18 Jul - Years & Years

* 19 Jul - Madness

* 20 Jul - Lewis Capaldi

* 1 Aug - Kylie

* 30 Aug - Lewis Capaldi

More dates and artists to be confirmed