Pop-star hitting the right note with Sheffield Girls

Singer, songwriter and 2017 Glastonbury Festival performer, Sody, took time out ahead of her Sheffield Leadmill gig to perform to pupils at Sheffield High School for Girls.

The 18-year-old, who is currently supporting Tom Walker on tour, sang three of her own tracks after speaking to Year 8 girls in a workshop about the pressures of becoming a teenager and bullying. Sody, who was working through her GCSEs when she performed at Glastonbury, drew on her own life experiences to offer the girls friendly tips about tackling bullying.

Sheffield Girls head Nina Gunson said: “Sody was very articulate and positive and offered pragmatic, friendly advice.”