Pop bottles dumped at a Doncaster park have been put to good use – after being turned into a stunning display for Remembrance Sunday.

Volunteers at Doncaster’s Sandall Park spent weeks collecting discarded drinks bottles and then turned the bottom of the containers into a colourful cascade of poppies at the Thorne Road entrance to the popular visitor attraction.

The cascade of poppies has been created at Sandall Park

READ MORE: Doncaster prison inmates help create WW1 forest tribute

An appeal was also put out for knitted or crocheted poppies to sell and the surplus from that appeal were included in the display.

Friends of Sandall Park, the volunteer group which looks after the park, collected the discarded plastic pop bottles.

READ MORE: These are the Remembrance Day services taking place in Doncaster this weekend

The poppies were made out of discarded pop bottles

The display will run until Remembrance Day.

Further details about the FoSP can be found at www.sandallpark.org.uk

READ MORE: Tragedy of young Doncaster airman killed just weeks before Armistice