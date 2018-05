Have your say

Police are appealing for information after a pony was tasered in Sheffield.

George, pictured, was found yesterday with a taser dart in his side on land to the rear of Whiteley Wood Road.

Police say the attack must have taken place between 4pm on Friday, May 25 and 10am on Saturday, May 26.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 14/78293/18.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or the RSPCA on 0300 123 8008.