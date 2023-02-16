A popular Sheffield pool was closed earlier with emergency services on the scene after an serious incident this morning.

Four ambulances with accompanying police cars arrived at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre today (February 16) at around 10.40am, with reports of an air ambulance also in the area.

Images show multiple police officers through the windows in the pool area, although sources say the incident was an ambulance led incident. The nature of the incident, and if anyone has been hurt, is unknown.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We responded to a medical incident at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre. One person was conveyed to hospital.”

Ponds Forge wrote on Twitter this morning: "Due to an incident in the leisure pool, leisure session's until 12.45pm today will be cancelled.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Further updates will be posted when available."

One witness wrote on Twitter: "Something serious has happened at ponds forge. Four ambulances and police cars in attendance and the air ambulance has just tried to land."

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment.