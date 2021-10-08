Zero tolerance policy backed to protect Barnsley’s healthcare workers

During a meeting of Barnsley’s health and wellbeing board – made up of representatives from the council, CCG, police and hospital – members backed calls for a zero tolerance policy following reports of abuse directed at healthcare workers from members of the public.

Dr Nick Balac, chair of the NHS Barnsley clinical commissioning group and GP told the meeting: “We know that members of the public are getting increasingly frustrated, and in some cases angry.

“They need to help us to help each other. What this is about is recognising that there has been some pressure and abuse on health and social care workers, and on others across the system”.

Town Hall.

Dr Balac added that he had received support for the zero tolerance position from the integrated care partnership.