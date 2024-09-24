Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bar in Sheffield could be forced to close following complaints about noise, and a reported assault.

Zambezi Lounge, in a former Yorkshire Bank branch on Attercliffe Road, has a late licence allowing it to remain open until 12.30am on Friday nights, 1.30am on Saturdays and midnight during the rest of the week.

But a report by Sheffield City Council’s licensing department states how on two occasions complaints were received about people entering the premises after 2am.

Zambezi Lounge is located in a former Yorkshire Bank building on Attercliffe Road, Sheffield | Google

Complaints about late opening

One person complained that at an event held there in November 2023, music was ‘still blaring’ at 2.30am, cars were ‘parked all over pavements’ and there was a ‘stench of cannabis being smoked’.

Another complaint stated that on Sunday, July 7 this year the bar did not close until 3am and was still allowing entry after 2am.

That same morning, the licensing report outlines, a report was submitted to South Yorkshire Police, that ‘a male had been assaulted and injured by door staff at the premises between the hours of 3.30am and 4am’.

On a third occasion, noise was reportedly heard spilling out from the bar until 2am on Sunday, August 11 this year, and when CCTV footage from that night was viewed, it showed a shisha pipe being used at the premises.

The council’s licensing office has applied for a review of the licence.

The application describes how during one visit to the bar, where Earnest Muzvidzwa is the sole director and the Designated Premises Supervisor, it was found to be breaching 20 out of 36 of the conditions attached to the licence.

What has the council said about the bar?

The application for review states that the authorities have made ‘every effort’ to work with Mr Muzvidzwa to support him to comply with the conditions.

But it continues: “Recent evidence supports the fact that Mr Muzvidzwa is unwilling, or unable to manage the premises in a manner that promotes the licensing objectives, that he continues to operate in breach of the premises licence conditions, and is failing to promote the licensing objectives of preventing crime and disorder, public safety and the prevention of public nuisance.

“All steps to assist Mr Muzvidzwa to achieve compliance have been exhausted.

“As a Responsible Authority, we have no confidence that the Licensee would adhere to any further conditions imposed at a hearing.

“I therefore recommend nothing less than a full revocation of the premises licence would be appropriate.”

What has the bar’s owner said?

Mr Muzvidzwa told The Star that he wanted to work with the authorities to keep the venue open for the benefit of the community.

He said numerous changes had already been made at the bar in response to concerns which had been raised by the council.

He said: “We’ve done a lot that’s not been considered in terms of noise mitigation. We don’t have big speakers producing a lot of noise.

“We’ve put signs everywhere stating that we don’t allow anybody to be using drugs on the premises.

“We’ve added more CCTV cameras and whenever the police or the council have come in we haven’t hidden anything.

“Sometimes there might have been a lapse in terms of (opening) times. However, there’s nobody playing music at those times. People are just chilling and relaxing while staff are cleaning up. It’s our first year so we’re bound to make some mistakes.

“We want to work with the police and the council, and to do better to serve the community. They’ve given us a lot of boxes to tick and we’re ticking almost all those boxes. When they ask for meetings I’m always there and we’re trying to do the best we can to make sure we comply.

“The benefits of having a place like this for the community are on the high side. A lot of people speak other languages and it’s good that they can come and speak those languages, which is part of their culture. It can be good for their mental health.

“Our customers are law-abiding citizens. We have lawyers, teachers and doctors who come here, people who are doing a lot in our community, and nobody’s fighting.”

What have customers said?

Zambezi Lounge has an average rating of 4.7/5 based on 29 Google reviews.

One customer called it a ‘great place in the making’, where he said ‘you feel a belonging, valued and included’.

Another person described how the bar had ‘good vibes’ and ‘very friendly’ staff.

And a third person called it ‘one of the best pubs in Sheffield’, praising the ‘friendly staff’, ‘reasonable prices’, and the VIP Lounge, which they said ‘is to die for’.

People have until October 8 to make any written representations to the council regarding the licensing review.