Yorkshire Water hits back at criticism from Sheffield politicians amid hosepipe row
Yorkshire Water has hit back at criticism that it needed to ‘get its own house in order’ by fixing leaks before imposing hosepipe bans.
Sheffield politicians fired at the water company for planning a hosepipe ban from August 26 for the first time in nearly three decades amid scorching temperatures and 34 percent less rain over recent months.
Read More
Politicians including local Labour and the Liberal Democrat councillors said the company should focus on fixing more leaks before imposing restrictions on residents.
Most Popular
-
1
Hunt to find woman responsible for sexually assaulting man at Sheffield railway station
-
2
Knife-wielding thug who stabbed four victims on a Sheffield estate faces a possible life sentence
-
3
Flockton Park Sheffield: Park taped off by police as officers carry out search
-
4
These are the most annoying things you can say to somebody from Sheffield - don't mention John Lewis
-
5
Sheffield tram late: These Sheffield trams will only run hourly today and Saturday due to Network Rail strike
Liberal Democrat Laura Gordon said: “Ministers are just letting water firms get away with scandal after scandal and residents in our area are sick of it. These are the very same water companies which pollute our local rivers with disgusting sewage, harming animals and people swimming in them.
“It is time someone stood up to these companies and demanded action. That should start with fixing these leaks, and then once and for all ending the sewage pumping into waterways.”
Councillor Mazher Iqbal, chair of the regeneration committee, previously said: “Yorkshire Water is not a Mickey Mouse outfit, it’s a large business network – it’s their responsibility, surely?
“I’ve not seen anything about maintenance and improving infrastructure.
“I’m not blaming them for the hot weather but they do need to take responsibility for what they do. They’re just letting Sheffield customers down.”
On Twitter Coun Ben Miskell added that it was difficult to ask consumers to do more to conserve water when water firms were collectively losing billions of litres across the country in leaks.
He said: “They must get their own houses in order.”
Yorkshire Water said 283.08 million litres are lost per day due to leaks across the whole region but it had met its leakage target set by the industry regulator for the last three years.
MORE POLITICS: Budget: Sheffield Council runs out of reserves as it faces financial cliff edge and service cuts
A company spokesperson added it had invested £500 million over the last five years in leakage control, pressure management and new leakage technologies.
“We currently have over 500 people finding and fixing leaks around the clock and have repaired 36,000 leaks in the last 12 months,” they said.