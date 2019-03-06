Yorkshire police chiefs join knife crime summit with Sajid Javid after string of fatal stabbings

Sajid Javid acknowledged today that police resources are important in tackling knife violence, as Theresa May faced a mounting backlash for denying a link between officer numbers and bloodshed on Britain’s streets.

The Home Secretary emphasised that Ministers must listen to forces following emergency talks with police chiefs, including from Yorkshire’s largest two forces, after a string of fatal stabbings prompted warnings of a “national emergency”.

The killings have sparked intense scrutiny of reductions in the size of the police workforce. The number of officers in the 43 territorial forces in England and Wales has fallen by more than 20,000 since 2009.

Mrs May, who was home secretary from 2010 to 2016, argued earlier this week that there was “no direct correlation between certain crimes and police numbers”. But a string of senior figures in policing have lined up to dispute her assertion.

West Yorkshire PCC says forces are 'struggling' to control knife crime



West Yorkshire Chief Constable Dee Collins, currently on secondment with the College of Policing, wrote on Twitter: “Not only are there not sufficient Police Officers. PCSOs, Police Staff & volunteers to deal with violent crime and other pressing criminal matters, the complexity of what we now deal with in terms of safeguarding, cyber crime and public safety needs resourcing too.”

The force’s temporary Chief Constable, John Robins and Tim Forber, Assistant Chief Constable at South Yorkshire Police, were among those who met Mr Javid today.

Speaking after the meeting, the Home Secretary said: “I think police resources are very important to deal with this. We’ve got to do everything we can.

“I’m absolutely committed to working with the police in doing this. We have to listen to them when they talk about resources.”

This is how many hundreds of people there are for each police officer left in North Yorkshire



The Home Secretary also said it was important for the Government to give police “more confidence” over the use of stop-and-search powers.

Mrs May introduced reforms in 2014 to ensure stop and search was used in a more targeted way, following criticism that the tactics unfairly focused on black and minority ethnic individuals.

At Prime Ministers’ Questions, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn claimed the Prime Minister was trying to keep communities safe “on the cheap”. He said: “Does the Prime Minister now regret cuts in police numbers and will she undertake that under this review they will be restored to the level they were formerly at?”

Mrs May, who is to host a summit on knife crime, said the Government is putting more resources into policing. A proposed cash boost could see total police funding rise by nearly £1 billion in 2019/20, including money raised through council tax.

Yesterday senior Labour politicians and police and crime commissioners, including West Yorkshire’s Mark Burns-Williamson and South Yorkshire’s Alan Billings, wrote to the Mrs May calling for 10,000 new police officers and investment in youth services to combat youth violence.