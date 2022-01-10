Ben Anderson, Rotherham’s director of public health says he expects the case rate to continue to rise for the next seven to 10 days, before they peak.

It comes as the country braces itself for an escalation of cases following the festive period – Rotherham Hospital NHS Trust is experiencing ‘very high staff absence levels’, with operating theatres closing and staff being asked to consider relinquishing annual leave.

In Rotherham, the current rate is 2,251.1 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to January 1, an increase of 105.3 per cent from the previous week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Rotherham, the current rate is 2,251.1 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to January 1, an increase of 105.3 per cent from the previous week.

Government data shows that 76 people in Rotherham went into hospital with coronavirus between December 27 and January 2 – an increase of 105.4 per cent compared to the previous week.

And there has been ten deaths reported in Rotherham within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test in the week to January 9 – an increase of 150 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

Mr Anderson says the rapid rise in cases demonstrates just how transmissible the Omicron variant is, and the increase is being seen across all age groups.

“Most worrying is the rise in the over 60s case rate which is now at 1282.7/100,000 and has doubled within the last week,” said Mr Anderson.

He added that widespread shortages of lateral flow and PCR tests on the government’s websites are now ‘easing’, with additional capacity now available – helped by by the temporary removal of the need for confirmatory PCR tests following a positive lateral flow test which comes into effect from tomorrow (January 11).

Mr Anderson urged Rotherham residents to take up the booster, as 76 per cent of eligible residents have, and appealed to the 36,000 residents who have have not had any vaccination.

“I encourage everyone to get their Covid vaccinations as soon as you can.

“Residents can still get their booster by booking an appointment through the national booking service, through the local booking service or by a text message they receive, or they can attend a walk-in session.

“Please go to Rotherham CCG’s Facebook page to get up to date information about the sessions running.

“Everyone can do their bit by continuing to wear face coverings in indoor venues, like shops, shopping malls, pharmacies, in school and on public transport and wash or sanitise hands regularly.

“This will help to reduce the spread of the virus. Where possible, keep two metres away from people you do not live with as this too will help stop the spread.