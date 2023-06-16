News you can trust since 1887
Works to replace ‘irreparably damaged’ footbridge in Barnsley can start now

A targeted and vandalised footbridge will finally be replaced in Barnsley.
By Roland Sebestyen
Published 16th Jun 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 15:31 BST

The Lundhlill Bridge between Lundhill and Cortonwood was “irreparably” damaged by vandals in May 2022 which led to its emergency closure – and its eventual removal.

Cllr James Higginbottom (Wombwell, Labour) told the Local Democracy Service that funding had already been secured for the replacement, however, difficulties (finding a contractor, supply chain issues, etc) delayed the process.

He added residents in the area were “hugely frustrated” about what happened, but the “end is now in sight”.

Lundhill BridgeLundhill Bridge
Cllr Higginbottom said: “I am very pleased to be able to confirm that the works to replace the Intake Bridge at Lundhill will start on June 19 (Monday).

“I know how frustrating this has been for residents, and thank them for their patience throughout the process.

“All throughout, I have been working hard with council officers and partners to get this resolved and the bridge reopened.

“I am very pleased that the end is now in sight.”

