Work to make a town’s high street more of a “welcoming place” has been completed.

Cllr Robert Frost and Cllr James Higginbottom - ward councillors - on Wombwell high street.

Wombwell high street has been revamped as part of the council’s £35million Principal Towns and Local Centres programme.

The works included pavement improvements to both sides of the high street, resurfacing of the road, new seating, new litter bins and levelling sunken paving, among others.

Barnsley Council cabinet and ward members spoke to residents in Wombwell yesterday (August 14) about the finished high street and the improvements in layout and accessibility of the area.

Cllr James Higginbottom, the cabinet spokesperson for environment and highways, also a Wombwell councillor, told the Local Democracy Service that the development was to “encourage more people to come out and shop” in the area.

He said: “The feedback has been positive, in terms of the changes we’ve made.

“People like to see a refreshed and rejuvenated town centre.”