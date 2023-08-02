Work to deliver a new library and redevelop Rotherham markets moves ahead

Proposals which would revamp part of Rotherham town centre have been given the green light, with the redevelopment now expected to move ahead.

Rotherham Market

Rotherham Council’s overview and scrutiny board approved plans to redevelop the town centre with a new complex, including the delivery of a new central library.

Part of the recommendation before the committee asked members to approve enabling works for the development. This included preparatory moves such as erecting hoardings, removing asbestos and demolishing the Guardian Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A document before the committee outlined the proposal for the market area which includes a long-awaited refurbished and modernised indoor market as well as a new centrally located food hub to accommodate independent food retailers with a large, shared seating area.

Rotherham Market

The plans will see the demolition of the current outdoor covered market canopy and substantial refurbishment works including the provision of a new roof, resulting in an enclosed flexible space.

The new Rotherham Central Library will be relocated to the site of the existing Guardian Centre, which is part of the Markets complex, and will include a café, meeting rooms, flexible gallery space, and a maker’s space.

The report said: “The current Rotherham Markets complex is among the most significant built infrastructure within Rotherham town centre, supporting 350 local businesses and a programme of events, street markets and themed markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This important site is currently under-utilised and its structure and layout acts as a barrier, rather than offering connection with the residential communities to the east of the town centre and the 3000+ student and academic population immediately adjacent to it.”

Members were recommended to note the progress on the redevelopment and approve enabling works for the project.