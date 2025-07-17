Work edges closer on Wath and Dinnington town centre revamps

Major regeneration schemes in Wath and Dinnington are progressing, with fresh milestones reached on both multi-million-pound town centre makeovers backed by government levelling up funds.

Rotherham Council secured almost £20 million through the previous government’s Levelling Up Round two scheme in 2023, following earlier failed bids. The funding is split between Wath and Dinnington, with work in both locations aiming to breathe new life into struggling high streets and boost community facilities.

In Wath, designs for a new library have now received planning approval, and the council is close to appointing a contractor to begin construction. While the library service remains open in temporary premises on Sandygate, early activity on site will begin in the coming months as survey work is carried out. Demolition of the existing building is scheduled for early 2026, with the brand-new facility expected to be completed by spring 2027.

Meanwhile in Dinnington, the council has confirmed that land acquisition is progressing following the use of compulsory purchase powers earlier this year. The process, which aims to secure several parcels of privately owned land between Laughton Road and Constable Lane, is currently going through a public inquiry phase. The council says it has now agreed terms and is finalising designs ahead of appointing a contractor.

Although some residents had expressed concerns over delays, the council has clarified that the funding remains secure, and the government has approved an extension to the delivery window. The Dinnington scheme, which includes plans for new retail units, a town square and a community building, is now due for completion by March 2028.

With visible progress expected soon, both projects promise to deliver long-awaited improvements in two of Rotherham’s prominent town centres.