Work begins on new gas-free council housing in Sheffield

Affordable ‘zero-gas’ homes will be built as part of £18.9million development by Sheffield Council

The new development of 77 affordable, zero-gas homes in Newstead are due to be completed in 2026.

The properties include 36 one and two-bedroom apartments and 41 two, three and four-bedroom properties with off street parking and gardens.

The homes will feature enhanced insulation and electric vehicle chargers.

Sheffield Council reported an unprecedented demand for housing across the city in October.

It said demand for social housing has never been higher and there is a shortage of both privately rented homes as well as affordable houses to buy.

The council set out a 10-year plan which includes reducing carbon emissions to net zero and providing enough homes to meet the needs of the community.

Leader of Sheffield City Council Tom Hunt said: “Good quality homes are fundamental for enabling everyone to live happy, healthy lives.

“The new 10-year Housing Strategy is a plan to ensure everyone has a safe, secure and affordable home. It will ensure we build the new homes we need, meet our climate change ambitions, create great neighbourhoods and support our work to end homelessness in the city.”

Esh Construction’s Operations Director, Simon Woodward, said: “This project underscores our commitment to delivering more sustainable and future-proofed housing that meets the needs of the community and supports the transition to greener living.

“Marking the first affordable homes Esh will deliver for Sheffield City Council, we are proud to be supporting the council’s goal to develop energy efficient housing stock that will reduce the environmental impact and ensure long-term affordability for residents. We look forward to showcasing progress over the coming months.”

Sheffield City Council was awarded £1.3 million of funding from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s ‘Brownfield Housing Fund’ towards the Newstead development.

Councillor Douglas Johnson said: “Sheffield City Council is delighted to be pushing ahead with expanding our council housing offering for current and prospective tenants.

“Our plans remain to build or acquire more than 1,000 council homes in the next five years – and partners such as Esh Construction are instrumental in helping us achieve this.

“Our aim, as always, remains to provide more choice of good quality, environmentally friendly and affordable homes for residents.

“The Council continues to face an unprecedented demand for affordable and social housing in the city, and projects such as Newstead being completed will help to meet some of that demand.”

While on site Esh will deliver a range of employability sessions to local schools and colleges, while investing in a local workforce and apprenticeship opportunities through its Constructing Local strategy.