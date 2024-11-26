‘Wonderful’ mural transforming Sheffield library and street scene on busy road finished

A “wonderful” piece of art aimed at tackling graffiti and transforming a popular Sheffield library has been unveiled.

The staff at Ecclesall Library on Ecclesall Road have long experienced issues concerning some people targeting the shutters. However, a project to revitalise the building (and its shutters) has finally been completed, hoping to bring a new beginning to the area.

As the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported earlier this year, a local artist has started working on a mural at Ecclesall Library that it is hoped will increase the visibility of the building, promote reading and keep tagging away.

Nicole White, the artist, started working on the shutters in August and now the work is completed.

She told the LDRS that she was “really happy” the work is finished and it’s great to see how it transforms the building and adds colour to it.

However, the process was a little bit challenging as Nicole had an injury which made it a little bit more difficult.

She said: “I was recovering from a concussion so I really had to look after myself during the process and everyone who was organising was really understanding and patient, and just trying to support me.

“It did take a little bit longer than I expected it but I still managed to get it done in two months.”

It is hoped the mural increases the visibility of the building, promotes reading and keeps tagging away.

Ms White said due to her injury completing the project was even more “empowering” and she was relieved she was able to finish the project in time – just before Christmas.

The news of this project has spread in the ward and the city as well thanks to the media coverage.

Ms White said being in the media helped her feel more seen and validated and gave her more confidence in her work.

She said next year she is onto bigger projects and she will be busy involved in works in and around Sheffield.

The project was funded by ward councillors in Ecclesall.

One of the ward councillors, Cllr Barbara Masters, said the process was a “long gestation but my gosh it’s worth it”.

She said: “We’re delighted with the work, it’s fulfilled the brief completely, it’s keeping with not only with its green surroundings of trees but also with the library because it’s got the books forming a pathway to learning, to knowledge.

“It’s also something that is really attractive for children, getting them engaged and it also raises the profile of this area.

“People will stop, have stopped, take notice.”

Cllr Peter Gilbert said it’s “super exciting” to have a library in light and this would draw more attention to the building.

He added he hoped this would only be the beginning of “even more wonderful art projects all along Ecclesall Road”.

Telecom boxes painted could be the next on the radar, Cllr Gilbert said.