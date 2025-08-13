Woman’s complaint about Sheffield Council reducing her priority band on its housing register upheld

The local government ombudsman has upheld a complaint against Sheffield City Council following a woman’s priority band for housing being reduced.

A woman, who was referred to as Ms X in an ombudsman report, complained that the council had refused to limit her house search to her preferred area, despite her providing “significant evidence” to show why she needed to live there.

This resulted in, according to her, Ms X living in “unsuitable housing” circumstances.

The ombudsman said in January 2024, the council had agreed to award Band B to Ms X on its housing register “due to her exceptional circumstances”. Apparently, she was told that she would get one suitable offer only without any guarantees as to property types or the area.

Later that year, in October 2024, the council had matched Ms X with a property, the ombudsman explained further. However, as Ms X failed to respond to the offer within seven days, it had been recorded as refused, the report said.

Her priority, therefore, had been reduced to Band D for 12 months, the report added.

The ombudsman said: “Ms X replied that she had not received details of an offer, but that the council was aware she needed to be in a specific area close to her support network.”

In December 2024, the council had reviewed its decision and noted Ms X had said she had experienced some issues with receiving posts. The review noted that she was not bidding appropriately, so its system was bidding on her behalf. The process, therefore, confirmed the decision to reduce her priority.

However, the ombudsman said: “In response to our enquiries, the council accepted there were some errors in its process and decision-making, including failing to suspend the application when it recorded the order was refused to prevent further offers being made.

“This led to Ms X being matched with another property, and the details of that property were used, incorrectly, in the review decision letter. It reinstated her band B priority in early April 2025, following which it matched her to another property, which Ms X has accepted.”

In conclusion, the ombudsman said had it investigated further, it is likely it would have found fault with the council’s decision to reduce Ms X’s priority.

The ombudsman said the case had caused Ms X some distress and she had been left with some uncertainty “about whether the outcome would have been different but for that decision, which is an injustice”.

The council has agreed to apologise and pay £300 to Ms X a symbolic payment.