Woman’s complaint about Sheffield Council delayed resolving a leak and removing waste upheld

Sheffield City Council has been found at fault for delays in dealing with a leak and removing waste, following a complaint made by a local resident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Local Government Ombudsman upheld the complaint from a woman – referred to as Ms D in the report – who contacted the council in November 2023 regarding a neighbouring property. She said “there was disrepair affecting her home and a large amount of waste in the gardens.”

Ms D also reported drainage issues and damage to the hardstanding, according to the ombudsman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was assigned to an officer, and the council’s Environmental Protection Team became involved. Later that month, following reports of a leak in a shared area, an officer visited the site. It was discovered that a drain had collapsed.

Sheffield City Council has been found at fault for delays in dealing with a leak and removing waste, following a complaint made by a local resident.

The ombudsman explained that the officer wrote to the neighbouring property owner, referred to as Ms X, saying “the leak from her home was impacting on the neighbouring property, and she needed to remedy the leak and should also take steps to resolve the collapsed drain.”

By January 2024, the situation had worsened, the ombudsman said.

Another letter was sent to Ms X, warning that if there was no reply within two weeks, the council would serve a Notice and begin enforcement proceedings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later that month, an officer reported having spoken to the agency assisting Ms X, who had agreed to speak to her about the ongoing leaks. A meeting was scheduled but eventually cancelled by Ms X.

With the involvement of Ms D’s local MP, the council informed the MP that it would serve Ms X with an Abatement Notice – a formal legal notice requiring a person to stop causing a nuisance.

The Notice was issued on February 21.

The following day, Ms X contacted the Public Health and Safety (PHS) Officer. The council agreed to chase up the water company about the drains and investigate whether any funding was available through existing schemes to support the repair efforts.

Despite this, Ms D reported on February 27 that the leak was still ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another letter was sent to Ms X requesting access to the property. The council warned that if access was not granted, it would apply for a warrant to enter and carry out repairs.

A warrant was issued on April 16, but by April 24, the officer had still not gained access.

The ombudsman noted that the leak continued to worsen into May.

After a number of letters and failed attempts to enter the neighbouring property, Ms D submitted a formal complaint to the council on June 19 over the lack of action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the report: “On July 1, the council replied to Ms D’s complaint. The council explained it had not obtained a warrant to enter the neighbouring property because Ms X had started communicating with the PHS Officer.”

Access was eventually gained on July 16, and the source of the leak was identified.

However, the issue was not fully resolved until January 10 of the following year, due to Ms X refusing entry on multiple occasions.

The ombudsman concluded that Ms D had experienced unnecessary delays. She had been forced to contact her MP, repeatedly follow up with the council, and submit formal complaints to move the case forward.

The report found “fault causing injustice.” The council agreed to compensate Ms D with £300 for the delay and £200 for the time and effort she spent pursuing the matter.