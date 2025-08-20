Woman complains how Sheffield Council handled her homelessness application

The ombudsman has found Sheffield City Council at fault after a woman was forced to sofa-surf as her homelessness application was delayed.

A report published by the Local Government Ombudsman concluded that the council was at fault for causing the delays a woman experienced during her homelessness application process.

According to the document, a woman referred to as Miss X had approached Sheffield Council “as being threatened with homelessness when she was required to leave the property she was staying”. She had also told them, the report added, that she could continue sofa-surfing initially.

Later, she was awarded a Band C priority on the housing register.

The report, however, added: “The council acknowledged that it had a backlog of cases and created a dedicated team to deal with this.

“Although Miss X’s case was allocated quickly within the team, once the case officer left the council, Miss X waited for three months before the council re-allocated her case.”

At the same time, the council, the report continued, had not made the main duty (this duty is often triggered when an individual remains homeless after a period of relief efforts) decision within 56 days of accepting the relief duty (a local authority’s obligation to help an eligible person who is homeless to secure accommodation).

This delay was acknowledged by the council and some measures were put in place to rectify it.

The ombudsman said: “Once the council made a main duty decision, Miss X requested a review.

“The council considered further evidence and changed its decision to accept the main duty. It then backdated this decision to the date Miss X first approached the council in recognition of the delays Miss X had experienced.

“Within a month of the council accepting the main housing duty, Miss X was offered a property and was rehoused.”

The ombudsman found that the council had been aware of its struggle to manage the number of homelessness cases – it has since been put measures in place to clear the backlog.

The ombudsman also added that the council acknowledged “it took longer than usual to process Miss X’s homelessness application due to the backlog.”

It concluded that the council was at fault for the delays Miss X experienced but the ombudsman was also “satisfied” with the action the council took to remedy Miss X’s personal injustice and the service improvements the council made to improve the process for future applicants.