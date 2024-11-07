Will the Palestinian flag fly at Sheffield Town Hall at the end of the month?

By Roland Sebestyen
Published 7th Nov 2024, 14:43 BST
A campaigner has asked Sheffield Council whether it could fly the Palestinian flag on the International Day of Solidarity as a gesture to Palestinians.

A member of the public, Julia Pearn, said she welcomed the fact that a declaration of friendship has been signed between Sheffield City Council and the West Bank city of Nablus “to promote friendship, understanding and exchange experience and knowledge”.

She said: “I hope this bond will strengthen empathy in all our communities with Palestinians throughout Palestine who suffer daily humanitarian catastrophes at the hands of the Israeli occupation – illegal occupation.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She asked whether the city of Sheffield would give a first concrete expression to its declaration and fly the Palestinian flag on November 29, United Nations’ day of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

A campaigner has asked Sheffield Council whether it could fly the Palestinian flag on the International Day of Solidarity as a gesture to Palestinians.placeholder image
A campaigner has asked Sheffield Council whether it could fly the Palestinian flag on the International Day of Solidarity as a gesture to Palestinians.

In response to the question, Cllr Tom Hunt, the leader of Sheffield City Council, said the council had adopted a new flag protocol earlier this year and in line with the said protocol he has requested that the chief executive follow the procedure when considering the request and making the decision.

Cllr Hunt added he was “proud and privileged” that the new friendship agreement between Sheffield and Nablus was signed last week.

Related topics:Sheffield CouncilPalestinianSheffield Town HallPalestiniansSheffield City CouncilPalestine
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice