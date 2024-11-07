Will the Palestinian flag fly at Sheffield Town Hall at the end of the month?
A member of the public, Julia Pearn, said she welcomed the fact that a declaration of friendship has been signed between Sheffield City Council and the West Bank city of Nablus “to promote friendship, understanding and exchange experience and knowledge”.
She said: “I hope this bond will strengthen empathy in all our communities with Palestinians throughout Palestine who suffer daily humanitarian catastrophes at the hands of the Israeli occupation – illegal occupation.”
She asked whether the city of Sheffield would give a first concrete expression to its declaration and fly the Palestinian flag on November 29, United Nations’ day of solidarity with the Palestinian people.
In response to the question, Cllr Tom Hunt, the leader of Sheffield City Council, said the council had adopted a new flag protocol earlier this year and in line with the said protocol he has requested that the chief executive follow the procedure when considering the request and making the decision.
Cllr Hunt added he was “proud and privileged” that the new friendship agreement between Sheffield and Nablus was signed last week.