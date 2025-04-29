Why there are no elections in Rotherham this year: Here’s what you need to know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents of Rotherham will notice something different in 2025: no local council, mayoral, or parliamentary elections will take place. While other parts of the country will head to the polls this year, Rotherham has no elections scheduled at any level in 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, Rotherham voters took part in the local elections, where all 59 seats on Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council were contested. Labour successfully retained control of the council, securing 40 of the seats and maintaining their majority in the council chamber. The result followed a steady trend for the party in the region, which has dominated local politics for many years.

Councillors are elected every four years, using the first-past-the-post voting system. Under this system, wards are represented by either two or three councillors, depending on the area, and the candidate with the most votes in each ward is elected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next local elections will take place in 2028, when all seats on the council will be up for grabs. Until then, Rotherham will remain under the control of Labour.

Last year, Rotherham voters took part in the local elections, where all 59 seats on Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council were contested.

In addition to the local elections, Rotherham residents also voted in the South Yorkshire mayoral election, where Labour’s Oliver Coppard was re-elected for a second term as mayor. The May 2 vote saw him secure a strong mandate to continue leading the region, with the next mayoral election not due until 2028.

And, of course, Rotherham voters also took part in the national general election in July 2024. All three parliamentary constituencies in the borough followed the national trend, with Labour candidates winning in each of Rotherham’s constituencies. Sarah Champion, the incumbent MP for Rotherham, was re-elected, as were fellow Labour MPs in Rawmarsh and Conisbrough and Rother Valley. With the general election now behind us, Rotherham’s MPs won’t face re-election until the next general election, which must be held by 2029.