Why Barnsley won’t hold elections this year: What you need to know

After a packed political calendar last year, Barnsley residents won’t be heading to the ballot box in 2025, with no local, mayoral, or parliamentary elections scheduled to take place.

That means there’ll be no polling stations, ballot papers, or late-night vote counts in the borough this year.

Last May, Barnsley voters headed to the polls to elect 21 of the 63 councillors who sit on Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council. Labour retained overall control, winning 17 of the contested seats and increasing their share of the popular vote to 48.9 per cent.

On top of that, residents also voted in the South Yorkshire mayoral election, where Labour’s Oliver Coppard was re-elected for another four-year term. That vote, held on May 2, gave him a clear mandate to continue as mayor of the region, with the next election scheduled for 2028.

Barnsley elects its councillors “by thirds,” meaning one-third of councillors are up for election each year, but only for three years out of every four. The fourth year when no council elections take place has fallen in 2025.

And when the UK went back to the polls again in July 2024 for the general election, Barnsley’s seats followed the national trend.

All three parliamentary constituencies covering Barnsley turned red. Labour’s Dan Jarvis was re-elected in Barnsley Central, and Stephanie Peacock held on in Barnsley East. But the biggest shift came in Penistone and Stocksbridge, where Conservative Miriam Cates lost her seat to Labour’s Marie Tidball, marking a key gain for the party in South Yorkshire.

The next council elections in Barnsley will take place in May 2026, when another batch of 21 seats will be up for grabs.

However, Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council is currently considering a major shake-up of how it holds local elections, with proposals on the table for switching to ‘all-out’ elections, where all councillors are elected at the same time, once every four years, instead of electing in thirds.

Electing 21 councillors each year has made it difficult for any opposition party to gain overall control quickly. Even if a party performs strongly in one election year, only a limited number of seats are up for grabs.

However, moving to ‘all-out’ elections could dramatically change the council’s political makeup. It would give parties the chance to contest every seat in one go, opening the door to a major shift in power. If public opinion swings heavily in one direction, the entire makeup of the council could change in a single election, rather than gradually over several years.

The South Yorkshire Mayor serves a four-year term, so Oliver Coppard won’t face re-election until 2028, unless something unexpected happens to force an early contest.

On the parliamentary front, MPs are elected to serve up to five years. Since the last general election was just held in 2024, Barnsley’s three MPs are still early in their terms. That means there’s no need for another general election in 2025, unless a by-election is triggered by a resignation, disqualification, or other unusual event which so far, there’s no sign of.