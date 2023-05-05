The results are in for the local elections following a fairly uneventful count that saw just two changes and Sheffield Council enter its third year in no overall control.

Only two seats changed hands and there were no changes to the overall numbers of councillors in each party meaning Sheffield will enter another year without a dominant party.

The big shock of the election came just before counting started as the Yorkshire Post revealed that Labour planned to force out its council leader Terry Fox following a series of failures including the tree felling saga.

A leaked copy of an internal report into Labour in the city revealed that Sheffield was put in special measures by the national party and a campaign improvement board will oversee the group for the foreseeable future.

The revelation will trigger a leadership race and the party is expected to decide who will take on the role in the coming weeks. It is understood that other appointments will also be made and overseen by Labour’s National Executive Committee.

Local politicians will thrash out a coalition for the coming year over the coming days and have until the annual general meeting on May 17 to make a decision.

Talks went down to the wire in the past two years.

Overall, the makeup of the council remains the same: Labour has 39 seats, the Liberal Democrats has 29, the Greens 14, Conservatives one and there is also one independent councillor.

Beauchief and Greenhill: LIBERAL DEMOCRAT HOLD

Mary Bishop, Labour and Co-operative: 1,505

Gill Black, Green Party: 454

Leah Byatt, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 68

Scott Darby, Conservative: 379

Pete Reilly, Reform UK: 180

Richard Shaw, Liberal Democrats: 2,207

Beighton LIBERAL DEMOCRAT HOLD

Salieu Bah, Conservative: 367

Michael Chilton, Labour: 1,298

Mark Dixey, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 99

Ian Horner, Liberal Democrats: 1,879

Stewart Kemp, Green Party: 162

Birley LABOUR HOLD

Anne Barr, independent: 189

James Ellwood, Liberal Democrats: 277

Denise Fox, Labour: 1594

Simon Moulton, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 49

Steven Winstone, Conservative: 573

Alan Yearsley, Green Party: 344

Broomhill and Sharrow Vale GREEN HOLD

Angela Argenzio, Green Party: 2,601

Lewis Dagnall, Labour and Co-operative: 1,705

Noah Eden, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 139

Patrick Gilbert, Liberal Democrats: 326

Gordon Millward, Conservative: 257

Burngreave LABOUR HOLD

Mustafa Ahmed, Green Party: 437

Oluwaseun Ajao, Conservative: 234

Jordan Barry, Liberal Democrats: 314

Talib Hussain, Labour: 2,299

Simon Jenkins, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 79

Khalil Qasem Al-Asad, Reform UK: 70

City GREEN HOLD

Matthew Chapman, Conservative: 102

Alexander Helie, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 93

Ruth Mersereau, Green Party: 1,119

Gareth Shanks, Yorkshire Party: 45

Gareth Slater, Labour Party: 626

Julia Wright, Liberal Democrats: 110

Crookes and Crosspool LIBERAL DEMOCRAT HOLD

Roger Barnsley, Conservative: 333

Joseph Hibbert, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 113

Tim Huggan, Liberal Democrats: 2,734

Oscar Idle, Green Party: 908

John Wright, Labour and Co-operative Party: 2,547

Darnall LABOUR HOLD

Mary Lea, Labour: 2,188

Adil Mohammed, Liberal Democrats: 441

Theresa Morrison, Conservative: 315

Diane Spencer, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 94

Eamonn Ward, Green Party: 173

Dore and Totley LIBERAL DEMOCRAT HOLD

Bridget Gilbert, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 53

Joanne Lowe, Conservative: 963

Joe Otten, Liberal Democrats: 3,744

Dominic Ridler, Labour: 1,159

Bex Whyman, Green Party: 759

East Ecclesfield LIBERAL DEMOCRAT HOLD

Bridget Kelly, Labour and Co-operative: 1,633

Harry Lomas, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 102

Oliver O’Brien, Conservative: 500

Rob Reiss, Liberal Democrat: 1,741

Rosie Trevillion, Green Party: 263

Ecclesall LIBERAL DEMOCRATS HOLD

Elizabeth Finney, Conservative: 502

Peter Gilbert, Green Party: 2,680

Jemima Johnson, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 101

Lisa Markham, Labour: 1,676

Barbara Masters, Liberal Democrats: 3,400

Firth Park LABOUR HOLD

Joydu Al-Mahfuz, Green Party: 439

Sara Chinchen, Conservative: 320

Shelley Cockayne, Liberal Democrats: 191

Joanna Hall, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 84

Abdul Khayum, Labour Party: 1,571

April Worrall, Social Democratic Party: 183

Fulwood LIBERAL DEMOCRAT HOLD

John Bunn, Trade Unionist And Socialist Coalition: 78

Matthew Killeya, Labour: 1810

Dylan Lewis-Creser, Green Party: 752

Andrew Sangar, Liberal Democrats: 3427

Christine Saunders, Conservative: 500

Gleadless Valley GREEN HOLD

Shirley Clayton, Conservative: 324

Mia Drazaic, Labour: 1,729

John Dryden, Liberal Democrats: 284

Daniel Smith, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 172

Paul Turpin, Green Party: 2,094

Graves Park LIBERAL DEMOCRAT HOLD

Thomas Atkin, Green Party: 800

Liam Ball, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 113

Christopher Garratt, Conservative: 432

Mohammed Mahroof, Liberal Democrats: 2,228

Amy Mount, Labour: 1,981

Hillsborough GREEN GAIN

Patricia Barnsley, Conservative: 447

George Lindars-Hammond, Labour and Co-Operative: 2032

Toby Mallinson, Green Party: 2434

Will Sapwell, Liberal Democrats: 263

Rory Smith, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 106

Manor Castle LABOUR HOLD (both)

Zoe Boston, Liberal Democrats: 249

Justin Buxton, independent: 108

Jack Carrington, Yorkshire Party: 434

Catherine Fish, Green Party: 584

Ruth Flagg-Abbey, Green Party: 654

Isaac Howarth, Conservative Party: 309

Dan Kahn, independent: 28

Stephanie Kenning, Liberal Democrats: 206

Helen Mcilroy, independent: 78

Laura Moynahan, Labour and Co-Operative Party: 1,508

Sioned-Mair Richards, Labour and Co-Operative Party: 1,274

Alistair Tice, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 171

Mosborough LIBERAL DEMOCRAT HOLD

Glynis Chapman, Liberal Democrats: 1,788

Mark Finney, Conservative: 497

Joseph Howard, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 105

Samantha Nicholson, Labour and Co-Operative Party: 1,546

Julie White, Green Party: 215

Nether Edge and Sharrow LABOUR GAIN

Bev Bennett, Green Party: 2,437

John Chapman, Conservative Party: 277

Holly Johnston, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 175

Chris Lynch, Liberal Democrats: 519

Ibby Ullah, Labour and Co-Operative Party: 3,072

Park and Arbourthorne LABOUR HOLD

Jen Barnard, Green Party: 526

Richard Blyth, Conservative: 575

Jack Jeffery, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 148

Ann Kingdom, Liberal Democrats: 304

Ben Miskell, Labour and Co-Operative: 1,546

Richmond LABOUR HOLD

Luke Hunt, Green Party: 304

Dianne Hurst, Labour: 1,666

Brian Kus, Reform UK: 248

Susan Ross, Liberal Democrats: 289

Andrew Smith, Conservative: 569

Susan Statter, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 112

Shiregreen and Brightside LABOUR HOLD

Dawn Dale, Labour and Co-Operative: 1,621

Joel Gilbert, Green Party: 300

Diane Leek, Liberal Democrats: 228

Zoe Steane, Conservative Party: 514

Ben Ughetti, Communist Party of Britain: 66

Southey LABOUR HOLD

Lesley Blyth, Conservative Party: 449

Luke Brownbill, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 114

Mike Chaplin, Labour: 1,658

Kevin Grum, Liberal Democrats: 228

Andrew Hards, Green Party: 312

Stannington LIBERAL DEMOCRATS HOLD

Penny Baker, Liberal Democrats: 2,783

Seun Ebenezer, Labour: 1,247

Matty Kimber, Green Party: 498

Robert Simpson, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 80

Ben Woollard, Conservative: 706

Stocksbridge and Upper Don LABOUR HOLD

David Chinchen, Conservative: 1,791

Amanda Davey, Liberal Democrats: 295

Julie Grocutt, Labour Party: 2,678

Patricia Prystupa, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 48

David Willington, Green Party: 390

Walkley LABOUR HOLD

John Davidson, Reform UK: 158

Isabelle France, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 162

Laura Mcclean, Labour: 2,769

Evelyn Millward, Conservative: 271

Alex Purvis, Liberal Democrats: 358

Ash Routh, Green Party: 1,767

West Ecclesfield LIBERAL DEMOCRAT HOLD

Kathy Aston, Green Party: 227

John Booker, Reform UK: 340

Rebecca Fryer, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 54

Alan Hooper, Liberal Democrats: 1,856

Adam Hurst, Labour: 1,236

Kevin Mahoney, Conservative: 390

Woodhouse LABOUR HOLD

Chris Bragg, Green Party: 290

Joshua Crapper, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 140

Charles Edwardson, Liberal Democrats: 293

Alison Norris, Labour and Co-Operative Party: 1,706

