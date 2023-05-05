Only two seats changed hands and there were no changes to the overall numbers of councillors in each party meaning Sheffield will enter another year without a dominant party.
The big shock of the election came just before counting started as the Yorkshire Post revealed that Labour planned to force out its council leader Terry Fox following a series of failures including the tree felling saga.
A leaked copy of an internal report into Labour in the city revealed that Sheffield was put in special measures by the national party and a campaign improvement board will oversee the group for the foreseeable future.
The revelation will trigger a leadership race and the party is expected to decide who will take on the role in the coming weeks. It is understood that other appointments will also be made and overseen by Labour’s National Executive Committee.
Local politicians will thrash out a coalition for the coming year over the coming days and have until the annual general meeting on May 17 to make a decision.
Talks went down to the wire in the past two years.
Overall, the makeup of the council remains the same: Labour has 39 seats, the Liberal Democrats has 29, the Greens 14, Conservatives one and there is also one independent councillor.
Beauchief and Greenhill: LIBERAL DEMOCRAT HOLD
Mary Bishop, Labour and Co-operative: 1,505
Gill Black, Green Party: 454
Leah Byatt, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 68
Scott Darby, Conservative: 379
Pete Reilly, Reform UK: 180
Richard Shaw, Liberal Democrats: 2,207
Beighton LIBERAL DEMOCRAT HOLD
Salieu Bah, Conservative: 367
Michael Chilton, Labour: 1,298
Mark Dixey, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 99
Ian Horner, Liberal Democrats: 1,879
Stewart Kemp, Green Party: 162
Birley LABOUR HOLD
Anne Barr, independent: 189
James Ellwood, Liberal Democrats: 277
Denise Fox, Labour: 1594
Simon Moulton, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 49
Steven Winstone, Conservative: 573
Alan Yearsley, Green Party: 344
Broomhill and Sharrow Vale GREEN HOLD
Angela Argenzio, Green Party: 2,601
Lewis Dagnall, Labour and Co-operative: 1,705
Noah Eden, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 139
Patrick Gilbert, Liberal Democrats: 326
Gordon Millward, Conservative: 257
Burngreave LABOUR HOLD
Mustafa Ahmed, Green Party: 437
Oluwaseun Ajao, Conservative: 234
Jordan Barry, Liberal Democrats: 314
Talib Hussain, Labour: 2,299
Simon Jenkins, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 79
Khalil Qasem Al-Asad, Reform UK: 70
City GREEN HOLD
Matthew Chapman, Conservative: 102
Alexander Helie, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 93
Ruth Mersereau, Green Party: 1,119
Gareth Shanks, Yorkshire Party: 45
Gareth Slater, Labour Party: 626
Julia Wright, Liberal Democrats: 110
Crookes and Crosspool LIBERAL DEMOCRAT HOLD
Roger Barnsley, Conservative: 333
Joseph Hibbert, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 113
Tim Huggan, Liberal Democrats: 2,734
Oscar Idle, Green Party: 908
John Wright, Labour and Co-operative Party: 2,547
Darnall LABOUR HOLD
Mary Lea, Labour: 2,188
Adil Mohammed, Liberal Democrats: 441
Theresa Morrison, Conservative: 315
Diane Spencer, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 94
Eamonn Ward, Green Party: 173
Dore and Totley LIBERAL DEMOCRAT HOLD
Bridget Gilbert, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 53
Joanne Lowe, Conservative: 963
Joe Otten, Liberal Democrats: 3,744
Dominic Ridler, Labour: 1,159
Bex Whyman, Green Party: 759
East Ecclesfield LIBERAL DEMOCRAT HOLD
Bridget Kelly, Labour and Co-operative: 1,633
Harry Lomas, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 102
Oliver O’Brien, Conservative: 500
Rob Reiss, Liberal Democrat: 1,741
Rosie Trevillion, Green Party: 263
Ecclesall LIBERAL DEMOCRATS HOLD
Elizabeth Finney, Conservative: 502
Peter Gilbert, Green Party: 2,680
Jemima Johnson, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 101
Lisa Markham, Labour: 1,676
Barbara Masters, Liberal Democrats: 3,400
Firth Park LABOUR HOLD
Joydu Al-Mahfuz, Green Party: 439
Sara Chinchen, Conservative: 320
Shelley Cockayne, Liberal Democrats: 191
Joanna Hall, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 84
Abdul Khayum, Labour Party: 1,571
April Worrall, Social Democratic Party: 183
Fulwood LIBERAL DEMOCRAT HOLD
John Bunn, Trade Unionist And Socialist Coalition: 78
Matthew Killeya, Labour: 1810
Dylan Lewis-Creser, Green Party: 752
Andrew Sangar, Liberal Democrats: 3427
Christine Saunders, Conservative: 500
Gleadless Valley GREEN HOLD
Shirley Clayton, Conservative: 324
Mia Drazaic, Labour: 1,729
John Dryden, Liberal Democrats: 284
Daniel Smith, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 172
Paul Turpin, Green Party: 2,094
Graves Park LIBERAL DEMOCRAT HOLD
Thomas Atkin, Green Party: 800
Liam Ball, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 113
Christopher Garratt, Conservative: 432
Mohammed Mahroof, Liberal Democrats: 2,228
Amy Mount, Labour: 1,981
Hillsborough GREEN GAIN
Patricia Barnsley, Conservative: 447
George Lindars-Hammond, Labour and Co-Operative: 2032
Toby Mallinson, Green Party: 2434
Will Sapwell, Liberal Democrats: 263
Rory Smith, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 106
Manor Castle LABOUR HOLD (both)
Zoe Boston, Liberal Democrats: 249
Justin Buxton, independent: 108
Jack Carrington, Yorkshire Party: 434
Catherine Fish, Green Party: 584
Ruth Flagg-Abbey, Green Party: 654
Isaac Howarth, Conservative Party: 309
Dan Kahn, independent: 28
Stephanie Kenning, Liberal Democrats: 206
Helen Mcilroy, independent: 78
Laura Moynahan, Labour and Co-Operative Party: 1,508
Sioned-Mair Richards, Labour and Co-Operative Party: 1,274
Alistair Tice, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 171
Mosborough LIBERAL DEMOCRAT HOLD
Glynis Chapman, Liberal Democrats: 1,788
Mark Finney, Conservative: 497
Joseph Howard, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 105
Samantha Nicholson, Labour and Co-Operative Party: 1,546
Julie White, Green Party: 215
Nether Edge and Sharrow LABOUR GAIN
Bev Bennett, Green Party: 2,437
John Chapman, Conservative Party: 277
Holly Johnston, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 175
Chris Lynch, Liberal Democrats: 519
Ibby Ullah, Labour and Co-Operative Party: 3,072
Park and Arbourthorne LABOUR HOLD
Jen Barnard, Green Party: 526
Richard Blyth, Conservative: 575
Jack Jeffery, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 148
Ann Kingdom, Liberal Democrats: 304
Ben Miskell, Labour and Co-Operative: 1,546
Richmond LABOUR HOLD
Luke Hunt, Green Party: 304
Dianne Hurst, Labour: 1,666
Brian Kus, Reform UK: 248
Susan Ross, Liberal Democrats: 289
Andrew Smith, Conservative: 569
Susan Statter, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 112
Shiregreen and Brightside LABOUR HOLD
Dawn Dale, Labour and Co-Operative: 1,621
Joel Gilbert, Green Party: 300
Diane Leek, Liberal Democrats: 228
Zoe Steane, Conservative Party: 514
Ben Ughetti, Communist Party of Britain: 66
Southey LABOUR HOLD
Lesley Blyth, Conservative Party: 449
Luke Brownbill, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 114
Mike Chaplin, Labour: 1,658
Kevin Grum, Liberal Democrats: 228
Andrew Hards, Green Party: 312
Stannington LIBERAL DEMOCRATS HOLD
Penny Baker, Liberal Democrats: 2,783
Seun Ebenezer, Labour: 1,247
Matty Kimber, Green Party: 498
Robert Simpson, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 80
Ben Woollard, Conservative: 706
Stocksbridge and Upper Don LABOUR HOLD
David Chinchen, Conservative: 1,791
Amanda Davey, Liberal Democrats: 295
Julie Grocutt, Labour Party: 2,678
Patricia Prystupa, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 48
David Willington, Green Party: 390
Walkley LABOUR HOLD
John Davidson, Reform UK: 158
Isabelle France, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 162
Laura Mcclean, Labour: 2,769
Evelyn Millward, Conservative: 271
Alex Purvis, Liberal Democrats: 358
Ash Routh, Green Party: 1,767
West Ecclesfield LIBERAL DEMOCRAT HOLD
Kathy Aston, Green Party: 227
John Booker, Reform UK: 340
Rebecca Fryer, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 54
Alan Hooper, Liberal Democrats: 1,856
Adam Hurst, Labour: 1,236
Kevin Mahoney, Conservative: 390
Woodhouse LABOUR HOLD
Chris Bragg, Green Party: 290
Joshua Crapper, Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 140
Charles Edwardson, Liberal Democrats: 293
Alison Norris, Labour and Co-Operative Party: 1,706
Anne Smith, Conservative: 643