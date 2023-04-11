Who can I vote for in May's elections? Full list of candidates standing in Barnsley

All the candidates running in May's local elections in Barnsley have been revealed as polling day approaches.

Barnsley will head to the polls on May 4 to select their council representative.

Labour, Conservatives, and the Liberal Democrats have candidates contesting all 21 wards.

The electorate can select one of their ward representatives for the next four years.

Other parties putting candidates forward include Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, Yorkshire Party, Reform UK, Green Party, and the English Constitution Party.

Some of the council's leaders are among those up for re-election such as cabinet and support members Trevor Cave, Anita Cherryholme, and Jo Newing.

Voters have until 11:59pm on April 17 to register to vote, which can be done on the government’s website here: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Voters are now required to bring photographic identification to the polling station, to find out more about that visit: https://www.gov.uk/how-to-vote/photo-id-youll-need

CENTRAL

Steve Bullcock - Yorkshire Party

Martin Joseph O'Donoghue - Labour

Ruby Paul - Independent

Catherine Theresa Rogerson - Liberal Democrat

Chris Scarfe - Green

Charlotte Helen Wilkinson - Conservative

CUDWORTH

Mark Brook - Conservative

Anita Cherryholme - Labour

Ken Smith - Green

Elizabeth Kate Waters - Liberal Democrat

DARFIELD

Benjamin Harrison - Conservative

Simon Richard Hulme - Liberal Democrats

Scott Andrew Mckenzie - Reform UK

Trevor Smith - Labour

DARTON EAST

Steve Hunt - Liberal Democrats

John Miller - Conservative

Teresa Wilcockson - Labour

DARTON WEST

Kevin Bennett - Liberal Democrats

Simon Biltcliffe - Yorkshire Party

Trevor Raymond Cave - Labour

Bee Lokkit - Conservative

Lee Adrian Long - Green Party

DEARNE NORTH

Brian John Evans - Liberal Democrats

Gillian Millner - Conservative

Martin Morrell - Labour

Maxine Spencer - English Constitution Party,England, One Nation

Steve Vajda - Social Democratic Party

DEARNE SOUTH

Linda Fielding - Liberal Democrats

Rosemary Jackson - Conservative

Dave Jarvis - Social Democratic Party

Abi Moore - Labour

Janus Polenceusz - English Constitution Party,England, One Nation

DODWORTH

Sam Christmas - Liberal Democrats

Lee Ogden - Conservative

Nicholas Mark Riggs - Labour

HOYLAND MILTON

Michael James Davies - Reform UK

Tom Heyes - Green

Glenn Charles Lawrence - Liberal Democrats

Cassie Northwood - Independent

Tim Shepherd - Labour

Michael John Toon - Conservative

Angela Ruth Waller - Trade Unionist and SocialistCoalition

KINGSTONE

Judy Barnsley - Independent

Peter Gordon Giles - Green

Roger Haw - Conservative

Tracey-Ann Holland - Trade Unionist and SocialistCoalition

Kevin George Williams - Labour

Philip David Wright - Liberal Democrats

MONK BRETTON

Macaulay Larkin - Conservative

Sue Rose - Liberal Democrats

Margaret Sheard - Labour

Rachel Jane Stewart - Independent

NORTH EAST

Raymond Archer - Independent

Ruth Booker - Labour

Tony Devoy - Yorkshire Party

Kieran Oldfield - Liberal Democrats

Samuel Wilkinson - Conservative

OLD TOWN

Steve Dankerfield - Trade Unionist and SocialistCoalition

Jo Newing - Labour

Gillian Margaret Nixon - Green

Patrick Dimelow Smith - Liberal Democrats

Charlotte Anne Sykes - Independent

Clive Watkinson - Conservative

PENISTONE EAST

Steven Burkinshaw - Conservative

Alex Burnett - Labour

Amanda Griffin - Independent

Rebecca Jean Trotman - Green

Andrew Stephen Waters - Liberal Democrats

PENISTONE WEST

Paula Button-Roberts - Independent

Roy Garratt - Conservative

David Sean Greenhough - Liberal Democrats

Frances Helen Avery Nixon - Labour and Co-operative Party

Richard Thomas James Trotman - Green

ROCKINGHAM

Karen Fletcher - Trade Unionist and SocialistCoalition

Brian Gregory - Reform UK

Mark Highmouch - Conservative

Trevor Anthony Mayne - Green

Jane Townsend - Labour

Sue Waters - Liberal Democrats

Andrew Simon Wray - Independent

ROYSTON

Jennifer Barker - Trade Unionist and SocialistCoalition

Michael Barraclough - Conservative

Neil Fisher - Independent

Jonathan Paul Hood - Liberal Democrats

Pauline Mary McCarthy - Labour

ST. HELEN'S

Andrew Millner - Conservative

Matthew Rigden Nicholson - Liberal Democrats

Neil Gareth Wright - Labour

STAIRFOOT

James Robert Kitching - Liberal Democrats

Paul Murray - Labour

Alex Wilkinson - Conservative

WOMBWELL

Donna Marie Cutts - Reform UK

Brenda Eastwood - Labour

Robert Welton Green - Liberal Democrats

Debbie Toon - Conservative

WORSBROUGH

Sarah Calvert - Liberal Democrats

Sherry Holling - Labour

Jake Lodge - Independent

Katelyn Long - Green