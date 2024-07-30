When will a deputy mayor be named to take over top police job in South Yorkshire?

An update has been given on how the integration of the police and crime commissioner (PCC) role in South Yorkshire.

An update has been given on the integration of the police and crime commissioner (PCC) role in South Yorkshire.

At last week’s overview and scrutiny meeting at the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), mayor Oliver Coppard was asked about the extra workload he has taken on since the police and crime commissioner duty transferred to the local authority.

He told members of the committee that his expanded role was a “massive opportunity” and said that the process was going “really, really well”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He added that they were working on the police and crime plan which should be completed by next May.

He said the current police and crime plan was fine but he was spending his time “immersing” himself in the detail making sure he was on top of that and implementing the pledges he made in his election manifesto, too.

Mr Coppard said: “I’ve said this for a long time now, I don’t just want attention, I want responsibility.”

He said he has met the leaders of the government and he has had more engagement in the last two weeks than in the last two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) has reported in the past that Mr Coppard may appoint a deputy mayor to look after the PCC role – although, it’s clear that ultimately the mayor remains accountable to the public.

After the meeting, the LDRS asked for an update from SYMCA about the integration process, when a deputy would be nominated, after all, and what would that person’s role look like once appointed.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) said an appointment would happen in due course

They said: “The office of the police and crime commissioner was integrated into the office of the mayor following the election in May, as a consequence of decisions taken by the last government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That integration has gone well, with over 25 former police and crime commissioner staff now working as part of the wider mayoral combined authority team.

“While the mayor has the option to recruit a deputy mayor for policing and crime, he has always made clear his intention to embed himself in the role fully and to grip the new system before recruiting a deputy mayor.

“Since his re-election, the mayor has met regularly with the chief constable and senior staff at South Yorkshire Police, visited operational centres and spoken to tactical teams to interrogate and understand the work done by the force across a range of areas, not least those he has already identified as priorities for the coming police and crime plan: tackling knife crime, deaths on our roads and crime in our cities and town centres.

“A deputy mayor for policing and crime will be appointed in due course and will take on day-to-day responsibility for leadership of the former Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner team and functions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the new role, the LDRS also reported that following the recommendation of an independent panel, Mr Coppard had received a pay rise in June.