Sheffield Council and other local leaders are seeking your views on how the city should improve to help create a vision for the future.

They said the city lacked a blueprint and this would become a driving force to support improvement.

More than 700 people from more than 100 neighbourhoods have taken part in the consultation so far.

Citizen Network Research, Opus Independents, Arup and Dark Matter Labs are working together on the project and said it should be completed by summer.

They are gathering views from the public via an online survey split into three themes – the city itself, neighbourhoods and people – and workshops including some at the Festival of Debate.

Councillors approved a report on the city goals in an extraordinary strategy and resources committee meeting last week. Officers said this endorsement was a “vital statement” to citizens and partners of their commitment to supporting a new vision for the city.

Officers added: “Having a shared vision for the city is a vital part of Sheffield’s future, creating a collective purpose and focus for everything the city’s institutions do with and alongside our communities and businesses.

“Public, private and voluntary, community, faith and social enterprise sector partners have come together with a real sense of ambition to listen to Sheffield’s communities and articulate a shared story and set of priorities which will become the focus for our collective action, leadership and investment over the coming years.

“As Sheffield’s civic leader, the council is one partner but has a significant role to play, connecting our democratic and community leadership to the shared vision for the future.”