Barnsley Council have warned landlords that their ability to sell alcohol during this weekend’s women’s world cup final is still limited without a change to current legislation.

The Lionesses are due to face Spain in the final in Australia on Sunday morning, with the game kicking off at 11am.

However, while pubs can open their doors for the big event, the law states that selling alcohol is prohibited for many until midday.

Individual pubs have individual licences which allow them to serve alcohol between specific hours and it is reported that some pubs won’t be able to serve alcohol until midday, as per their licence agreement.

Landlords, however, had the opportunity to apply for a temporary event notice to extend the opening hours – but they had to do so five working days before the event.

Michael Gove, the levelling up secretary, wrote to the local authorities telling them to do everything they could to help the venues but councils have to stick to the law.

Parliament, however, could have stepped in to change the law – but MPs are in summer recess at the moment.

Barnsley councillor Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for core services, told the Local Democracy Service: “We know there’s a lot of excitement across Barnsley to cheer on Beth England and the rest of the Lionesses in Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final.

“Pubs are able to open early for this event but without any changes to current legislation, their ability to sell alcohol will be limited to the times set out in their licence.