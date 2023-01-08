The amount Sheffield’s MPs have declared in donations and gifts has been laid bare, as it is revealed that MPs have earned £17.1million on top of their salaries this parliament.

The figures have been collated by Sky News and Tortoise, as part of a joint project dubbed the Westminster Accounts, in which they combined figures from the following publicly-available sources: The Register of Members' Financial Interests; The Register of All-Party Parliamentary Groups and The Electoral Commission's database.

MPs currently receive an annual base salary of £84,144; and are required by law to declare certain types of financial interests within 28 days, and must also report all earnings over £100 from secondary employment sources.

The project found that majority of the additional earnings received by MPs since this parliament started in December 2019 went to Tory politicians - a total of £15.2million - while Labour MPs earned an additional £1.2million; and two-thirds of the total figure of £17.1million went to just 20 MPs.

The earnings and donations declared by Sheffield's six MPs and South Yorkshire's former mayor are outlined in this story Top row, left to right: Clive Betts; Olivia Blake; Louise Haigh and Gill Furniss Bottom row, left to right: Miriam Cates; Paul Blomfield and Dan Jarvis

Former Prime Minister, Theresa May, received the most, earning £2,550,87, while, Labour's shadow foreign secretary, David Lammy, topped his party's list with additional earnings of £202,599.

The project collated the figure for each of the UK’s 650 Members of Parliament, and here we have listed the figures for all of Sheffield’s six MPs: Sheffield Central MP, Paul Blomfield; Sheffield Heeley MP, Louise Haigh; Sheffield Hallam MP, Olivia Blake: Stocksbridge and Penistone MP, Miriam Cates; Hillsborough and Brightside MP, Gill Furniss and Sheffield South East MP, Clive Betts – as well as South Yorkshire’s former mayor, Dan Jarvis MBE, who is also MP for Barnsley Central. All of the seven MPs listed below have been contacted for comment.

Dan Jarvis MP, who served as South Yorkshire mayor until May 2022, said: "Any money raised goes towards supporting my work as a Member of Parliament, and previously as Mayor. It helps to provide a better service to my constituents and supports campaign activity.

“Every donation is declared and recorded in the Register of Members’ Financial Interests.”

Dan Jarvis – declared around £210,100 worth of payments and gifts:

£100k donations from MPM Connect£94k earnings from South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority£5,310 earnings from Little Brown Book Group£3,000 donations from Twiggs Grounds Maintenance£2,790 earnings from YouGov£1,600 earnings from Local Government Association£1,280 earnings from Savanta ComRes£900 earnings from Ipsos MORI£600 gifts from Nottingham Forest Football Club£100 earnings from The University of Sheffield£100 earnings from Amazon

Clive Betts – declared around £800 worth of payments and gifts:

£500 Earnings from Ipsos MORI£300 Earnings from Savanta ComRes

Gill Furniss – declared around £12,740 worth of payments and gifts:

£7,600 Gifts from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qatar£3,140 Donations from The Communications Workers Union (CWU)£2,000 Donations from Unite

Louise Haigh – declared around £15,020 worth of payments and gifts:

£7,500 donations from Unite£4,500 donations from GMB Union£2,280 gifts from Trade Union Congress (TUC)£300 gifts from Performing Rights Society (PRS)£300 gifts from Betfred

Paul Blomfield – No declared payments or gifts

Miriam Cates – declared around £34,520 worth of payments and gifts:

£20k donations from The Cayzer Trust Company£5,000 donations from Stalbury Trustees£2,000 donations from Anthony E Endfield£2,000 gifts from Conservative Friends of Israel (CFI)£2,000 donations from RS Furbs£1,490 gifts from March of the Living UK£800 donations from Greens£800 earnings from Unherd£200 earnings from National Club£100 earnings from Telegraph Media Group

Olivia Blake – declared around £36,790 worth of payments and gifts:

