3 . £34,520 : Miriam Cates - Penistone and Stocksbridge, Conservative

The Sheffield MP to declare the most in donations, gifts and payments was the Conservative's Miriam Cates. The greatest was a total of £20,000 between January 2020 and June 2022 by The Cayzer Trust Company, a London private investment firm representing the portfolio the Cayzer Family. The billionaire family which historically made its money fortune in shipping has donated more than £300,000 to the Conservative Party since 2005 and has investments in dozens of UK companies. The payment logged in January 2020 suggests it was dedicated to Ms Cates' election campaign, as it did for several other sitting MPs. Another donation logged in January 2020 was £5,000 from the Stalbury Trustees, a pro-union pro-brexit Trust who are regular donors to the Conservative Party. News blog Tees Valley Monitor says it estimates 56 sitting MPs have benefited from donations from Stalbury. Their trustees include the Marquess of Salisbury, a former leader of the Conservatives in the House of Lords who is known to have supported a Leave vote. Ms Cates also received £5,000 from Anthony E Endfield, millionaire owner of the Rayware homewares firm who donated £20,000 to Tory MPs in relation to the 2019 election. There was a £2,000 donation in April 2022 by R S Furbs Ltd, owned in whole by Robert Charles Standing. Mr Standing is the current and former director of several investment companies, nearly all registered an office in Berkshire. R S Furbs also donated £8,400 to Conservative MP for Wycombe Steve Baker. The Star has contact Ms Cates and attempted to contact Mr Standing about the nature of the donation. There was also a £2,000 gift from Conservative Friends of Israel and a £1,490 gift from March of the Living, a Holocaust educational and memorial programme. Smaller donations and gifts included £800 from Conservative news site UnHerd, £100 from the Telegraph Media Group, £200 from 'The National Club', and £800 from 'Greens'. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe