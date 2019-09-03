"We're headed to a dark place," Nigel Farage expected to tell Brexit Party conference in Doncaster tonight

Mr Farage is due to take to the stage at Doncaster Racecourse later today as part of a nationwide Make Britain Stronger tour.

He will be joined by MEPs from the Brexit Party as well as prospective parliamentary candidates for the Doncaster area at the event.

But his appearance comes after the latest twist in the Brexit saga last night which saw MPs defeat Boris Johnson, potentially paving the way to rule out a no deal and delaying Britain’s departure until January 2020.

Nigel Farage.

In a speech released on Twitter last night he told supporters: “We are in for the fight of our lives.

"We may find ourselves in a few weeks, with no Brexit and with no chance in a General Election to do anything about it.

“I fear that we are headed rapidly towards a very, very dark place. There are millions of people out there who are in danger of being taken down by the other side.”

The event sees Mr Farage return to Doncaster, after previously speaking at UKIP conferences held in the town.

A party spokesman said: “The Brexit Party is holding a conference in Yorkshire and Humber, as part of our nationwide Make Britain Stronger tour.

“These series of events are a chance to meet your local MEPs and Prospective Parliamentary Candidates on a one-to -one basis to discuss local policy ideas, prior to a speech with Nigel Farage and keynote speakers from the region.”

Demonstrations are expected ahead of Mr Farage’s speech with members of Doncaster Stand Up To Racism planning to gather outside Town Moor.

Pro EU group Best For Doncaster has also accused Mr Farage of ‘hypocrisy’ after it was revealed that the Racecourse received £1 million of EU funding.

The party has announced its candidates for all of Doncaster’s three parliamentary seats.

Surjit Singh Duhre has been tasked with taking on Rosie Winterton in Doncaster Central with Paul Whitehurst set to take on Caroline Flint in Don Valley. Andrew Stewart will contest Doncaster North with Doncaster North.

All three candidates are expected to be at the event this evening.

The policy session at the event will precede the speeches, which will start at 7pm.

The Brexit Party was the clear winner in May’s European elections, winning 29 seats.

In March, Mr Farage’s Leave Means Leave march visited Doncaster en route from the north east to London, but there was criticism that he was not present for a protest in the Market Place.

Five years ago, when he was in charge of UKIP, Mr Farage held the party’s conference in Doncaster in a direct challenge to then Labour leader and Doncaster North MP Ed Miliband.