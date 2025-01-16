Well known former Sheffield Council politician dies, aged 96
A well-known former Sheffield Council politician has died, aged 96.
Graham Lawson served on the council during the 1990s, when he was elected as the Conservative councillor for the Hallam ward.
A service was held in his memory this week.
Mr Lawson, from Sandygate, worked at the William Wards steelworks in Woodseats and then in the parks department at Sheffield Council.
He was later a warrants officer for the police and served as a councillor for Hallam in the 1990s.
He was remembered at a funeral service at St Columba's Church, Crosspool on Wednesday January 15, following his death on December 19.
