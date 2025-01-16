Well known former Sheffield Council politician dies, aged 96

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A well-known former Sheffield Council politician has died, aged 96.

Graham Lawson served on the council during the 1990s, when he was elected as the Conservative councillor for the Hallam ward.

A service was held in his memory this week.

Former Sheffield City Councillor Graham Lawson served Hallam ward in the 1990s. Photo: Dennis Lound, National World | National World

Mr Lawson, from Sandygate, worked at the William Wards steelworks in Woodseats and then in the parks department at Sheffield Council.

He was later a warrants officer for the police and served as a councillor for Hallam in the 1990s.

He was remembered at a funeral service at St Columba's Church, Crosspool on Wednesday January 15, following his death on December 19.