Well-known former pub set to be demolished

Barnsley Council purchased the Horse and Groom on Barnsley Road earlier this year, as part of a £23.1 million project to improve the Dearne Valley.

As part of the plans, funded by a grant from the Towns Fund, the council hopes to demolish the “derelict and dilapidated” former pub, to make way for a new public realm.

Council documents state that the building would be “extremely difficult” to bring back into use, and has been the target of two arson attacks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub.

The documents add: “For health and safety purposes, it isn’t an option to keep the derelict and dilapidated building that was the Horse and Groom as it is. It is extremely run-down, and has become an eyesore, and the area will be much safer to the public once demolished.”

The pub’s sign and original stone that made up part of the walls will be salvaged, as a nod to the pub’s history.

The demolition has been recommended for approval at the council’s next planning board meeting on September 14.