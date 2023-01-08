A member of Sheffield Trade Council has criticised proposed anti-strike laws, claiming ‘we will defend our fundamental right to strike – even if that means going to prison’.

Under the Government’s controversial proposals, trade unions could be sued if they fail to provide minimum levels of ambulance, fire and rail services.

This follows months of strike action, dubbed a ‘winter of discontent,’ during which nurses, ambulance drivers, postal workers, border force staff, rail workers, train drivers have all walked out in disputes over pay and conditions.

The Secretary of Sheffield Trade Union Council, Martin Mayer, has suggested that the proposed anti-strike laws could result in ‘civil unrest’.

Striking workers on the picket line at Sheffield Mail Centre. Picture Scott Merrylees

He said: “Workers who have voted for strike action will be forced to work - and be made to cross their own union’s picket line under the Tories’ new anti-union laws.”

“They will not do it. They will refuse. There will be civil unrest, police confrontation on the picket lines and massive demonstrations in protest. We will defend our fundamental right to strike whatever it takes – even if that means going to prison,” added Mr Mayer.

“Sheffield TUC and trade unionists across the country will resist these new laws to the bitter end...freedom and democracy are at stake now in this country under the Tories.”

The proposal has been condemned by trade unions, while Labour has said it would repeal it should the party win the next General Election.

Should it be given the go-ahead, voluntary agreements would cover other sectors including: border security; education; health; and nuclear decommissioning and other transport services.