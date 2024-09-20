This video More videos

Protesters with placards and megaphones gathered outside a South Yorkshire MP’s constituency office today to demand answers over the new government’s decision to means test the winter fuel payment.

The crowd gathered for the planned demonstration outside new Labour MP Jake Richards’ constituency office in Dinnington. Mr Richards was elected MP for Rother Valley in July, unseating Conservative Alexander Stafford.

The winter fuel allowance was introduced in 1997 to help older people with their heating costs during the colder period. It gave £200 or £300, depending on age, and was handed out universally meaning everyone got it regardless of their income.

Following the election in July, the new Labour government said it was changing the allowance so it was only given to those on pension credit - a benefit given to the poorest of pensioners.

It is said the move would save the Treasury £1.5billion as it attempted to claw back what Labour has been calling a “£22billion black hole” left by the Conservative government before them.