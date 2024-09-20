"We want some answers": Watch pensioners protest Labour winter fuel payment cut outside new MP's office
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The crowd gathered for the planned demonstration outside new Labour MP Jake Richards’ constituency office in Dinnington. Mr Richards was elected MP for Rother Valley in July, unseating Conservative Alexander Stafford.
The winter fuel allowance was introduced in 1997 to help older people with their heating costs during the colder period. It gave £200 or £300, depending on age, and was handed out universally meaning everyone got it regardless of their income.
Following the election in July, the new Labour government said it was changing the allowance so it was only given to those on pension credit - a benefit given to the poorest of pensioners.
It is said the move would save the Treasury £1.5billion as it attempted to claw back what Labour has been calling a “£22billion black hole” left by the Conservative government before them.
The move has not been popular, with numerous Labour MPs reporting they are under a lot of pressure from unhappy constituents.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.