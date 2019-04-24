‘We need to build up rather than out’: new building will be one of Sheffield’s tallest

Sheffield City Council has approved a huge block of apartments which will be one of the city’s tallest buildings, after saying they need to ‘build up rather than out’.

The council’s planning committee made the decision on the development, which includes 444 apartments, at a recent meeting.

The development will be up to 24-storeys high and built on the corner of Hollis Road, where it meets Broad Lane, in the city centre.

Councillor Andrew Sangar said: “We’ve got to go up rather than out and taking green spaces, here we have an application in front of us which is true to those words. The city is going to change and this area is one of those places that is going to look very different in five years time.”

Lucy Bond, of the council’s planning service, said: “There are buildings in construction next to it so there is a lot of change in this area of the city centre at the moment and by approving this today you will continue that change.”

The existing buildings will be knocked down to make way for the apartments, which include studios, one bedroom and two bedroom units.

It will be run by Sytner Sheffield Ltd, the site was previously used by the Sytner BMW garage but has been vacant since it relocated in 2018.

Three representations were made highlighting potential issues around things including traffic and daylight. Some councillors were also concerned about the lack of daylight caused by the development and the surrounding buildings.

Ms Bond said: “We’re not making any bones about it in the report, that is one of the prices you have to pay for a more dense form of city living but we think it is acceptable and bearable. Also the more dense you go in the city centre, the more greenfield space you can protect so it is a balancing act and we are trying to be as honest as we can about that.”