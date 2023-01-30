AI can now drive cars, make robots walk and talk and produce amazing photos at the click of a button. It can also write convincingly like a human, but in a fraction of the time.

So we came up with a few requests about the future of our great city and used the NightCafe website - which has a choice of algorithms - to create pictures of them. We also asked for a little help from the famous ChatGPT to write this piece.

Write an excerpt from a sci-fi novel set in Sheffield in the year 3000 - ChatGBT

‘The sun had just risen over the city of Sheffield, illuminating the towering skyscrapers and bustling streets below. The city had changed greatly over the centuries, but one thing remained the same: its people. They bustled about their business, going to work, school, or the market, all with a sense of purpose and determination.

'Sheffield as a post apocalyptic wonderland'. Using NightCafe platform to create four images. Three using the Stable algorithm and one using Coherent (top right) which appears to include a church.

'As I walked down the street, I couldn’t help but marvel at the technology that surrounded me. Self-driving cars zoomed past, their sleek, aerodynamic designs a far cry from the clunky vehicles of the past. Hoverbikes whizzed overhead, their riders’ faces obscured by the reflective visors of their helmets. The buildings themselves were a sight to behold, their facades made of shimmering, almost translucent materials.

'I made my way to the marketplace, where vendors had set up shop to sell their wares. The market was a bustling, vibrant place, filled with the sights and sounds of people haggling and bargaining for the best deals. I browsed through the stalls, admiring the advanced technology on display. There were robots that could clean your house, drones that could deliver your groceries, and even devices that could read your mind.

'As I walked through the market, I couldn’t help but feel a sense of awe at the world I lived in. Sheffield in the year 3000 was a place of endless possibilities, where technology had advanced to the point where anything seemed possible. I couldn’t wait to see what the future held for this incredible city and its people.’

Write a conclusion to this article about AI art focused on the future of Sheffield - ChatGBT

'Sheffield in the Year 3000'. How the city might look 977 years from now. By NightCafe using Stable.

‘In conclusion, AI art is a rapidly growing field that has the potential to revolutionise the way we create and experience art in the future. Sheffield, with its rich history of innovation and creativity, is well-positioned to be at the forefront of this revolution.

‘From the integration of AI-generated art in public spaces to the establishment of dedicated AI art galleries and institutions, the possibilities are endless. As the technology continues to evolve and improve, we can expect to see even more exciting developments in the field of AI art in Sheffield and beyond.

‘This is an exciting time for the art world and for Sheffield, and we look forward to seeing how AI art will shape the future of the city and its cultural landscape.’

There's no doubt AI will reshape society - but what do you make of it? (You may use AI to answer if you wish).

'Sheffield in the Year 10000'.

'Fargate in a sci-fi future'. By NightCafe using Stable.

'Sheffield woman in the Year 3000'. NightCafe using Stable.

'Sheffield man in the Year 3000'. NightCafe using Coherent.

'The leader of Sheffield City Council in the Year 3000.' NightCafe using Coherent.

