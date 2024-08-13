“We cannot afford to wait any longer”: MP urges government to open inquiry into battle of Orgreave

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rotherham’s MP has urged the new Labour government to stick to its election promise to open an investigation or inquiry into events at the ‘Battle of Orgreave’ in 1984.

Striking coal miners from across the country descended on Orgreave in June 1984, and were met with force by thousands of police officers deployed from all over Britain.

The Battle of Orgreave became one of the most violent episodes in British industrial history, and 40 years later, many of those involved say they still need answers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Labour Party’s manifesto during the 2024 General Election committed to ensuring that ‘the truth about the events at Orgreave comes to light,’ and Rotherham MP Sarah Champion has called on the government to deliver on that promise.

The Battle of Orgreave – the bloodiest day of the strike – saw miners and hundreds of officers from South Yorkshire Police and other forces clashing at the British Steel coking plant near Rotherham

In a letter to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, the town’s MP said: “(The process of rebuilding of South Yorkshire Police) cannot be truly completed whilst the spectre of Orgreave continues to loom over community interaction with SYP. The people of South Yorkshire deserve to know the truth about their police force. Only then can we begin to trust and move on.”

Sarah added: “Sadly, more than 40 years on, many of those who were at Orgreave are no longer with us. Many of those who remain are elderly. We simply cannot afford to wait any longer. I have fought for the truth about Orgreave since I was first elected as a Member of Parliament and I will be doing everything I can to hold the new Government to its word.”