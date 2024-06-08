Watch: Video shows XL Bully campaigners in Sheffield city centre struggle with wind and explain protest
But they had to battle the wind, as blustery conditions in Sheffield city centre tried to blow away some of their posters outside City Hall on Barker’s Pool.
Our video shows the protesters struggle stop their materials from blowing away, and campaigner Karina Sanchez-Garci, a dog lover herself, explain why they were there. At one stage, some of their information materials blew into the fountain.
It was their latest day of campaigning on the issue, which the organisers described as a breed specific information day.
Karina said they were campaigning against laws banning all banned breeds, not just XL Bullies.
XL Bullies were placed under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 at the start of the year The ban means strict controls have been implemented for existing XL Bullies – they must be registered, neutered and kept muzzled and on a lead in public.
