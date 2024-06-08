Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Video shows protest in Sheffield city centre today over XL bully laws

Protesters took a campaign against laws banning XL Bully dogs into Sheffield city centre today..

But they had to battle the wind, as blustery conditions in Sheffield city centre tried to blow away some of their posters outside City Hall on Barker’s Pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our video shows the protesters struggle stop their materials from blowing away, and campaigner Karina Sanchez-Garci, a dog lover herself, explain why they were there. At one stage, some of their information materials blew into the fountain.

It was their latest day of campaigning on the issue, which the organisers described as a breed specific information day.

Karina said they were campaigning against laws banning all banned breeds, not just XL Bullies.