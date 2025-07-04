Watch: Video reveals inside new cafe and activities site at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 4th Jul 2025, 11:33 BST
A video shows how the new cafe, mini golf, and sports courts at Hillsborough Park is looking, as it nears its opening date.

Sheffield Council and Courtside, a community interest company, have been working to transform a small section of the park near Penistone Road into a new activity area and café.

Now a new video, which you can see here, shows how work is progressing, including taking a look inside the new cafe building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Keep your finger on the pulse with our daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire

As well as the cafe, the scheme includes three floodlit tennis courts, a multi-use games area, a nine hole mini golf and covered padel courts

The opening date has not yet been confirmed

Related topics:CafeVideoWorkGolf

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice