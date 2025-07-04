Watch: Video reveals inside new cafe and activities site at Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
Sheffield Council and Courtside, a community interest company, have been working to transform a small section of the park near Penistone Road into a new activity area and café.
Now a new video, which you can see here, shows how work is progressing, including taking a look inside the new cafe building.
As well as the cafe, the scheme includes three floodlit tennis courts, a multi-use games area, a nine hole mini golf and covered padel courts
The opening date has not yet been confirmed
