A video shows how the new cafe, mini golf, and sports courts at Hillsborough Park is looking, as it nears its opening date.

Sheffield Council and Courtside, a community interest company, have been working to transform a small section of the park near Penistone Road into a new activity area and café.

Now a new video, which you can see here, shows how work is progressing, including taking a look inside the new cafe building.

As well as the cafe, the scheme includes three floodlit tennis courts, a multi-use games area, a nine hole mini golf and covered padel courts

The opening date has not yet been confirmed