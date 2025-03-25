Watch the moment an angry protester was hauled out by security at a rally by Reform UK leader Nigel Farage in Doncaster today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The party leader is in the South Yorkshire city to announce his party’s candidate for the May 1 mayoral election.

One protester was led away by security after heckling Mr Farage.

But his speech to supporters was interrupted by a number of hecklers and shouts from members of the crowd who were then ejected from Doncaster Racecourse by security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One protester could be heard shouting: “Refugees are welcome in Doncaster, tax your mates Nigel” as he was led away by two security guards.

Members of the audience could be heard chanting “out out out” as the man was led away.

Mr Farage was also met by a demonstration as he arrived outside Doncaster Racecourse this lunchtime, with a number of demonstrators holding placards.

He is in the city to official unveil and reveal Reform’s candidate for the election to choose a new mayor for Doncaster.

30-year-old male model and entrepreneur Alexander Jones, has been announced as the party’s candidate for the May 1 poll.