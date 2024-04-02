Builders were busy in several separate, fenced-off ‘pockets’ on Fargate - from the town hall to Church Street - including outside Marks and Spencer and Boots.

They used mini-diggers and stone saws as families on Easter holidays strolled past. In some places granite paving is starting to emerge, but there is still much to do. The job won’t be finished until the end of this year, according to contractors Sisk.