Watch contractors take on revamp of Fargate with renewed vigour after Easter break
and live on Freeview channel 276
Workers revamping a once premium street in Sheffield city centre returned from the Easter break with renewed vigour.
Builders were busy in several separate, fenced-off ‘pockets’ on Fargate - from the town hall to Church Street - including outside Marks and Spencer and Boots.
They used mini-diggers and stone saws as families on Easter holidays strolled past. In some places granite paving is starting to emerge, but there is still much to do. The job won’t be finished until the end of this year, according to contractors Sisk.
Watch our post-Easter progress report.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.