Watch as Labour's Olivia Blake talks keeping hopes high after Sky News' Sheffield Hallam prediction

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 5th Jul 2024, 07:12 BST
After the exit polls on Thursday night, Sky News claimed the likelihood Sheffield Hallam would go Lib Dem was 97 per cent.

Yet, Labour’s Olivia Blake was the one to come out on top - and by a sizable margin.

She spoke with The Star about keeping positive and her climate change goals for the new parliament.

