Warning over huge costs to save Sheffield’s historic Central Library building

Sheffield councillors have decided to approve the plans to save and restore one of the city centre’s most iconic buildings – but a report warns of a steep cost.

Central Library and Graves Gallery building

Sheffield Council’s Strategy and Resource Policy committee members accepted a number of proposals, including the allocation of £420k for surveying costs, to ensure the future of the grade II-listed art deco Graves Building on Surrey Street.

The building dates back to 1934 and houses the Central Library, with the top-floor Graves Art Gallery run by Sheffield Museums Trust, and the basement Library Theatre.

The building today, surrounded by an “exclusion zone”, had a number of building control and compliance repair issues, committee members were told.

This is where, a presenting officer said, the £420k surveying cost comes in to potentially replace temporary arrangements.

However, a report stated the total cost of the project – essentially saving the building and transforming it into a 21st-century, refurbished library and art gallery; a flagship standalone art gallery and/or another use – would be much more.

It added: “We know that this project will cost from £25m to what could be £60-100m depending on the options pursued.

“We believe that a substantial amount could be brought in via grant and philanthropy but substantial capital investment and increased future revenue will likely be required from Sheffield City Council (SCC).”

In a statement, Cllr Tom Hunt, the leader of the council, said: “This is a big, positive step forward to identify the future use of the Central Library and Graves Gallery.

“In 2024, if approved, we plan to kick off studies to assess options for the building’s future, including as a refurbished library and art gallery or a flagship standalone art gallery.