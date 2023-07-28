A councillor criticised the council as his ward colleagues “did not bother to turn up” when a shadow secretary visited the canal to celebrate the new flood wall in Rotherham.

Cllr Ian Jones joined a couple of Rotherham council cabinet members, including the leader Cllr Chris Read and Cllr Dominic Beck, to welcome the completion of a 125m long wall at Ickles Lock which was part of a £7million scheme to protect town centre businesses and homes from flooding.

The local politicians were visited by Jim McMahon, the shadow secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jones (Independent, Rotherham West) said the wall was “amazing” and he was pleased with the artwork but added the event was a “missed opportunity”.

Rotherham Town Hall.

He said: “My major concern was around the political aspect of it. It seemed like a Labour Party Conference… without the Labour councillors.”

Cllr Jones said Rotherham West and Boston Castle wards shared the canal – and all the five Labour councillors got the same invite he did a week ago but they did not turn up.

“I didn’t know that the shadow secretary was going to be there. I just went down there thinking it was going to be a small photo call,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he had not been able to speak to Mr McMahon as “that comes back to politics, obviously”.

Cllr Jones also claimed two councillors were in the area as he had “passed them on the way home”.

He said: “The partnership that needs to be created between possible future government ministers and the local groups needs to be in place. It just didn’t sit right with me that five of those councillors didn’t even bother to turn up.

“That (the shadow minister) is somebody that could help to bring millions of pounds of investment into this area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad