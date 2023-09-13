News you can trust since 1887
Walkley residents call for better street lighting to improve nighttime safety in Sheffield

Walkley residents have petitioned Sheffield Council for better street lighting to improve safety.
Molly Williams
By Molly Williams
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:23 BST
Katie Memmott started the petition on the council’s website this week. It can be found here.

In her petition statement she said: “Currently, the far cheaper LED alternative bulbs being used in street lights are not bright enough for young women and children in particular to feel safe walking down their own street at night.

“We are petitioning for the council to replace all residential street lights in Walkley with brighter lights, and not to put concerns over cost above the safety of Walkley residents.

Walkley residents have petitioned Sheffield Council for better street lighting to improve safety

“Brighter street lights would help the people of Walkley feel safer, especially as the nights draw in and it becomes dark earlier. For those concerned about bright lights outside their bedroom window, I would remind them that these LED lights are quite a recent change, and the brighter bulbs that were used before did not cause sleep disturbances.”

The council has dimmed lights across the city in recent years as it has battled to balance the budget amid soaring energy costs and reduced government funding.

