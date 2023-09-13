Walkley residents call for better street lighting to improve nighttime safety in Sheffield

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Katie Memmott started the petition on the council’s website this week. It can be found here.

In her petition statement she said: “Currently, the far cheaper LED alternative bulbs being used in street lights are not bright enough for young women and children in particular to feel safe walking down their own street at night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are petitioning for the council to replace all residential street lights in Walkley with brighter lights, and not to put concerns over cost above the safety of Walkley residents.

Walkley residents have petitioned Sheffield Council for better street lighting to improve safety

“Brighter street lights would help the people of Walkley feel safer, especially as the nights draw in and it becomes dark earlier. For those concerned about bright lights outside their bedroom window, I would remind them that these LED lights are quite a recent change, and the brighter bulbs that were used before did not cause sleep disturbances.”