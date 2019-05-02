Voters head to polls for local elections 

Voters are heading to the polls to cast their vote in the local elections to determine who will represent them at Sheffield City Council.

Those registered have from 7am to 10pm today to vote.

Local elections have taken place

Already people have been out and taken to social media to encourage others to do the same.

One resident, Peter Matanle tweeted: “I just voted. If your local elections are on today, please vote. It’s important that everyone’s voice is heard. Even if you’re not so interested, it’s an opportunity to take the dog for a walk, get some fresh air, do some shopping.”

There was also some appreciation for the classic board polling signs, Kashmire Hawker, a student at Sheffield Hallam University, posted: “I love this polling sign – old style rocks at Broomhall and Sharrow Vale.”

In Arbourthorne some early bird voters were surprised to find they were locked out of their station when a caretaker failed to arrive on time.

But the polling team came to the rescue and setup a makeshift booth in their car boot so no-one missed out.

Across the city there are 220 polling stations, to find where yours is you can search on Sheffield City Council’s website. You can also find the address on your polling card.

This year’s elections come just months after centenary celebrations of when women first won the vote.

Turnout is expected to be lower than in some previous years as there are no mayoral or general elections.

Votes will be counted on Friday, May 3 with results expected to start coming in around the afternoon.

If you are not registered you cannot vote, but there is still time to register for the upcoming European Elections, which you can do here until May 7.